Trump DOJ’s seizure of Washington Post reporters sounds alarm on press freedom





Donald Trumps’ Justice Department secretly obtained telephone tapes from three Washington Post reporters who, in 2017, were reporting on Russia’s role in the presidential election, a move the newspaper said it did not. only learned about that last week and that has since caused a shock wave through news gathering. community. Saint and I’m not saying this shit lightly, tweeted Columbia journalism professor Bill Grueskin after the Posts’ revelation. The seizure of the documents was carried out with the aim of determining who the journalists’ sources were, as part of an investigation into leaks into the publication of classified information which, in 2020, led the ministry to seek an order from the court for the Post’s work, home and cell phone numbers covering a period of one month more than three years earlier.

The decision to enter the files, which would have required the approval of then Attorney General William Barrs, appears to be linked to an article published by the Post towards the end of the search period. The story was about the discussions Jeff Sessions had with Sergey Kislyak, Russian Ambassador to the United States, about the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race. Sessions was a GOP senator and policy adviser stranger from Trump when the reported conversation with Kislyak took place; by the time the Post article was published, he had become Trump’s attorney general. It was only a month after this article that Sessions said this culture of flight must end and announced an increased effort to prosecute government officials who leaked the information to the media.

In letters to the three reporters, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, as well as former Post reporter Adam Entoust, the current Justice Department said Trumps DOJ also searched for the reporters’ email recordings, but did not had not obtained them. We are deeply disturbed by this use of government power to seek access to journalists’ communications, said Cameron Barr, acting editor of the Post, calling on the Department to immediately explain the reasons for this intrusion into the activities of journalists doing so. their jobs, an activity protected by the First Amendment.

In a statement, the DOJ said journalists’ files were covertly swept under Trump in an attempt to target not journalists, but rather those with access to national defense information that provided it to the media and who did not. ‘had therefore failed to protect them as legally required. , and that the move, although rare, was made in accordance with the policy of the Ministry’s media guidelines when seeking a legal process to obtain such documents as part of a leak investigation. But those guidelines require, with few exceptions, notification to an affected news organization before federal prosecutors can seize reporters’ tolls, said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Journalists Committee for Press Freedom. , in a press release. Since the Post had only just been made aware of the seizure, Brown asked the new DOJ to explain on what basis the Department of Justice decided to waive the presumption of prior notification under its own guidelines. when the investigation apparently involved reporting three years in the past.

The Press Freedom Fund is also calling for a further investigation into the seizure, which its director, James Risen, has called not the actions of a democratic government but rather abuse of power that undermines some of the central pillars of our Constitution and must be held accountable. . The incentive to continue the leaks remains stronger than ever under President Joe Biden and his cabinet, said Risen, who, as a journalist, was the target of the Bush and Obama administrations. He called for new protections to ensure journalists are not targeted and for the current administration to clearly commit to providing more transparency on these tactics. Brown also highlighted the threat the incident poses to First Amendment protections as it interferes with the free flow of information to the public.

Press freedom advocates were also concerned about this DOJ practice under the Obama administration when it was revealed in 2013 that federal investigators had secretly seized telephone tapes of Associated reporters and editors. Press. The New York Times notes that this attempt to root out national security sources registers more than 20 phone lines from PA offices and reporters, which the news agency said were seized without warning, was part of several controversial steps taken under President Barack Obama in what has come to be seen as a war on leaks. The number of leaks prosecuted by his administration has exceeded those filed under all previous administrations combined, an assault that the Trump administration has made clear over its contempt for the news media has continued to pursue.

This is not surprising. Why? Because it happened to me under the Obama administration, tweeted Adam Goldman, one of the PA journalists targeted in 2013 and who now covers national security for The Times. If you want to report in this space, there’s a chance that federal prosecutors could subpoena your phone and email recordings, he wrote, adding: What happened to reporters at @washingtonpost is a great reminder to protect your sources.

