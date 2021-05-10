Latest economic, political and social updates from Indonesia

Meanwhile, Ramadan also has a significant impact on Indonesia’s economy. If, on the one hand, economic activity generally tends to slow down during this month, since most people are not in the usual “ way of working ”, it is spending (and consumption) of food and drink products which tend to peak during this time. Those who have ever visited a supermarket in Indonesia during Ramadan must have noticed that some food and drink items such as cookies, dates and syrup are suddenly piled up in the middle of stores (often available at reduced prices). The reason is clear. Demand for these items increases during Ramadan (as these items are consumed and shared among family or friends when breaking the fast in the late afternoon or early evening, or, given as gifts during visits with family or friends).

And it’s not just snacks or syrups that are in high demand. Typically, demand for a range of food items increases during Ramadan (such as chicken meat, eggs, beef, garlic, and chili peppers), especially as Idul Fitri or Lebaran (in reference to the festivities that mark the end of Ramadan), because people make more efforts to organize “dinners” in the evening (or cook at home and give part of it to their neighbors; a sign of generosity).

This means that normally inflation tends to peak in Indonesia during this period (furthermore, especially before the Joko Widodo administration, inflation peaks were particularly high around Ramadan because the central government Often delayed in allowing more imports of certain food products when domestic supplies were scarce, such as garlic, when there were also “ naughty ” importers or stakeholders – for example the “ beef mafia ” – who deliberately waited for stocks to become scarce in the market, causing prices to rise, before delivering new Provisions).

However, the difference this year (and last year) is that we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. So don’t expect to see normal consumption rates just yet. In many urban areas of Java, Sumatra, and Bali, there are still social and trade restrictions aimed at limiting gatherings of people, while part of the population has seen its purchasing power shrink during the crisis ( for example because they were made redundant or saw a drop in wages). Others may just be too worried to go out and meet other people in the midst of the pandemic.

The tables below show how the COVID-19 crisis has succeeded in lowering household consumption in Indonesia since the first quarter of 2020 (and given that household consumption accounts for around 57% of total economic growth, it has significantly “ helped ” push the Indonesian economy into a recession.).

Thus, consumption in Indonesian society is expected to remain below normal during Ramadan and Idul Fitri this year (compared to Ramadans and Eid in the pre-COVID-19 era). However, compared to the previous months (well, the last 12 months actually), we should see a marked improvement in consumption, in part thanks to the special “ vacation bonuses ” that are sent to workers and staff in the sector. formal, but also because the restrictions are currently less tight than during Ramadan last year, while people may also be less concerned as the COVID-19 virus has been shown to be less deadly than that initially reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in early 2020. Additionally, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has declined significantly in the past two months. So that should make people spend more.

Nevertheless, the back home (referring to the exodus of millions of city dwellers to their places of origin – usually in suburban or rural areas – where they typically spend a few days celebrating Idul Fitri) has been banned by the Indonesian government for the second year in a row. This also has economic implications because the back home tends to result in significant currency rotation in the country, where money flows from urban areas to regional areas. This topic is discussed in more detail in one of the chapters of this report.

Yet besides Islamic celebrations (and back home ban and related restrictions), April 2021 was a relatively calm month for Indonesia. The pressures on the country’s economy and financial conditions appear to be easing (reflected by a benchmark stock index and rupee rate moving sideways, which is a nice change from the weakening trends we have been seeing. detected the previous month), while the number of new confirmed COVID – 19 cases in Indonesia remain under control.

However, while the backdrop appears to be improving, we maintain our earlier estimate that Indonesia’s GDP will contract 0.5% year-on-year (y / y) in Q1-2021, thus prolonging the economic recession ( but this recession is expected to end in Q2-2021, in particular thanks to the weak base effect), while we also believe that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (on the Indonesian economy) will probably continue to be felt for a long time, maybe even until 2023, as we predict that existing COVID-19 vaccination programs will be partly ineffective. For example, Sinovac’s efficacy rate could be as low as 50%, while we are also concerned that some COVID-19 mutations may not be reduced by existing vaccines. Also, if the government is completely dependent on vaccines to fight the virus and will not fully open up the economy until after the vaccination program is over, we may have to wait a long time. As of May 1, 2021, a total of 7.68 million Indonesians had received their second (and last) vaccine as part of the immunization program, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health. Given that the central government aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people to achieve herd immunity, and given Indonesia’s vaccination program launched in mid-January 2021, it could be years before the program is completed.

Regarding the events of April 2021, two other notes. First, there was a cabinet reshuffle that was orchestrated by President Joko Widodo at the end of April 2021 (which was approved by the House of Representatives, DPR, on April 9, 2021). However, this was a minor, albeit quite unusual, reshuffle as it merged the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology to create the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (headed by Nadiem Anwar Makarim who formerly Minister of Education and Culture). The reshuffle also introduced the Ministry of Investment (headed by Bahlil Lahadalia who served as chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordination Board, BKPM, so the BKPM was simply transformed into a ministry). Finally, Laksana Tri Handoko was appointed head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (or BRIN), which has now become an independent state body.

Do we think this reshuffle will have a significant impact? Well, not really, although in terms of the investment environment in Indonesia there is an interesting difference: previously the BKPM was only able to execute laws and regulations of government or ministries (because it was a non-ministerial agency). However, now the BKPM is transformed into a ministry which it has the power to make and impose regulations on its own.

This could help smooth the investment environment, because at BKPM they should know what and how the flow of investment is disrupted in the country. Thus, this should put them in a position where they can formulate regulations that help alleviate these barriers. However, given that Indonesia is plagued by thick layers of red tape and there are other structural bottlenecks as well (which are beyond the purview of the Ministry of Investments), we certainly do not expect see sudden and major changes as a result of the reshuffle.

Second, in April 2021 there was also a national tragedy which became a big topic in local news (a story which was also picked up by the international press), namely the sinking of the submarine of the Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala 402, with a crew of 53 men. Contact was lost with the submarine early in the morning of April 21, 2021 after being cleared to dive for a torpedo fire exercise.

Several hours later, an oil slick was spotted in the area as well as a smell of diesel fuel. Navy ships from around the world joined the search mission over the next few days. Considering that the submarine would be without oxygen in a few days, we had to hurry. However, objects from the missing submarine began to be found floating in the Bali Sea. Later, an underwater scan confirmed that the submarine had sunk to a depth of 838 meters below the sea surface and had split into at least three parts, implying that there was no no hope that any of the 53 crew members survived the disaster.

Experts suspect that it was either a very strong internal solitary wave, known to occur in the seas around Bali, which pushed the submarine vertically towards the ocean floor, or a material or mechanical failure that caused caused catastrophic flooding of one or more compartments inside. the submarine (the KRI Nanggala 402 was old as it was built in 1978 and last overhauled in 2012, so metal fatigue could be involved).

What makes the disaster even more noticeable (especially for the families of the crew) is that it might be impossible to bring the sick to the surface. It is not only the depth at which the submarine is positioned that makes it problematic to transport its remains ashore, but it is also the fact that the submarine was carrying torpedoes that could have been damaged during the lunge. impact on the ocean floor. This makes it very risky for the rescue teams to do their job.

