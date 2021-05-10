Debate with Carpio: Harry Roque has no credibility as a replacement for Dutertes





Thus, President Duterte deflated (Duterte retreats, taps Roque to face Carpio, 5/8/21). No one has been looped through this loophole. This was expected, as Mr. Duterte really doesn’t know anything about the intricacies of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) problems. Against the retired Supreme Court judge Antonio Carpio who eats these questions for breakfast, Mr Duterte would have become the laughing stock of the whole country, if not the whole world. The true extent of his interest in these matters is to be in a love affair with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His choice for a replacement, Harry Roque, was just as stupid. In the first place, Roque has absolutely no credibility, being a die-hard liar. Take his really stupid turn on Mr. Dutertes own words about throwing the WPS arbitration award in the trash: The president was just talking about what China would do to that award! Second, as Roque himself said, anything that comes out of Mr. Dutertes’s mouth could constitute a breach of executive privilege. He is therefore the perfect shield against this possibility because no one takes what he says seriously. And third, how Roque dares to call Carpio a mere lawyer. Compared to the brilliance of the best chief justice the Supreme Court has ever had, Roques’ law practice appears to be more in the category of ambulance pursuit. When Carpio hinted that Mr. Duterte might step back to save face and designate someone else to engage him in this intellectual exercise, surely Roque must have been the farthest from his mind. Mr. Duterte was smart. He insulted Carpios’ intelligence by naming a consumable puppet. RAMON NORMAN TOWER

