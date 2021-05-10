COVID in India: Daily number of coronavirus deaths exceeds 4,000 for the first time in the country





NEW DELHI – The daily death toll from COVID-19 in India topped 4,000 for the first time on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu becoming the latest state to announce a full lockdown to fight the spike in infections. The country’s health ministry reported a record 4,187 deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as more than 400,000 new infections for the third day in a row. India has now reported more than 21 million cases and 238,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The spiraling crisis is stretching India’s healthcare system beyond breaking point. Beds, oxygen and medical staff are scarce. Some COVID patients die in waiting rooms or outside overwhelmed clinics, even before being seen by a doctor. In Tamil Nadu, officials announced a two-week lockdown – a day after the southern state experienced its largest daily spike in infections, with 26,465 cases reported on Friday. Starting Monday, all non-essential stores in the state – including state-owned liquor stores – will be closed. Restaurants can only provide take-out, while grocery stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food delivery services will also be limited. A number of Indian states have imposed full lockdowns this week, from the northwestern state of Rajasthan to Karnataka in the south, despite the previous warning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the measure should only be considered. last resort.

“In the current situation, we need to save the country from lockdown. I would ask states to use lockdown as the last option. We need to do everything possible to avoid lockdowns and only focus on micro-containment zones,” Modi said at the end of April. India imposed one of the world’s largest and toughest lockdowns in March last year, when the country of 1.36 billion people reported just over 500 coronavirus cases and 10 associated deaths. The national measure was announced with less than four hours’ notice and little planning, sparking a migrant crisis. It also brought the country’s economic activity to a virtual halt and, with the shutdown of businesses, factories and construction sites, its economy contracted by 24% from April to June – the worst crisis in the world. India since the records began in 1996. The EU plans to provide further support to India, European Council President Charles Michel tweeted on Saturday.

This statement is part of an announcement made by Michel on an alliance with Modi, which will open “a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the European Union and India”. Oxygen cylinders, ventilators and additional vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived in India on Saturday from around the world, according to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. Bagchi praised the “international cooperation” after Austria sent 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders and the Czech Republic sent 500 oxygen cylinders. Canada also sent a shipment of 50 ventilators and 25,000 vials of Remdesivir. In addition, Japan sent 100 oxygen concentrators.







