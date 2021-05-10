GOP House leader says he supports ousting Cheney from his No.3 job





WASHINGTON (AP) House-top Republican Kevin McCarthy on Sunday publicly endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik for the No.3 leader position, bolstering party support for Donald Trump’s loyalist against Republican Liz Cheney, a fervent criticism of the former president for his discredited promotion. claims the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday to remove Cheney, the most senior woman in the Republican leadership and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and replace her with Stefanik, whose rise has received support from Asset.

Asked in an interview on Fox News Channels Sunday Morning Futures if he supported Stefanik, RN.Y., for the post of Republican Conference chairman, McCarthy replied: Yes, I do.

We want to be united to move forward, and I think that’s what’s going to happen, he said in response to a question whether he had the votes to oust Cheney, R-Wyo. .

McCarthy said the leadership position should focus on delivering a day-to-day message about what he said were the problems with the Biden administration.

Cheney has taken on Republicans, including McCarthy, R-Calif., Claiming that those who make false statements about a stolen presidential election are spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system. In an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Washington Post, she denounced the dangerous and undemocratic cult of Trump’s personality and warned fellow Republicans against adopting or ignoring his statements for collection. for funds and for political purposes.

She also said McCarthy changed her story after initially saying Trump was responsible for the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy initially criticized Trumps’ actions and, in a private appeal during the insurgency, urged the then president to call the rioters. The GOP leader now says he doesn’t believe Trump caused the riot.

McCarthy denied Sunday that Republicans’ efforts to expel Cheney were based on his views on Trump or whether he was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the 6 January. He said she was distracting from Republicans trying to reclaim the House in 2022 and successfully oppose President Joe Bidens’ agenda, goals that McCarthy says will require Trump’s support.

McCarthy complained last week that he lost faith in Cheney and having him with her because of his continued remarks about Trump, according to a leaked recording of his exchange on Fox and Friends.

Cheney actually has a more conservative voting record in the House than Stefanik, a former Trump critic who has become a staunch ally. She previously opposed Trump’s tax cuts.

You have this real battle right now in the party, this idea of ​​just putting our differences aside and being unified, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Who also voted to impeach Trump. They are going to get rid of Liz Cheney because they would much rather pretend that the conspiracy is real or not confront her rather than confront her and maybe have to take the temporary licks to save this party and in the long run this. country, he said. on CBS Face the Nation.

Second-row Republican House leader Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise has already announced his support for Stefanik.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos