Turkey’s second major wave recedes amid shaky lockdown





ISTANBUL Turkey’s health ministry on Saturday reported fewer than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, a first since mid-March and 10 days after a lockdown. The ministry of health the data shows 18,052 new cases and 281 new deaths of Covid. The country’s seven-day new case average has been declining since April 20, when it peaked at over 60,260 from less than 10,000 on March 3, according to data from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. The plunge in new cases has been equally steep, dropping to less than 24,000 on Saturday. Deaths, which delay infections for several weeks, are only starting to decline. The seven-day average peaked on May 2 at over 355 and has now fallen to just over 320. In what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a complete lockdown, the government ordered non-essential workers to stay at home, except to go to the nearest grocery store, from April 29, for a period of nearly three weeks. Nurseries and kindergartens are only open for the children of workers exempt from the curfew.

However, a confederation of unions, known as DISK, estimated that 61 percent of the country’s workers are employed in exempt sectors, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture and transportation. In big cities like Istanbul, public transport is crowded and there are traffic jams. Turkey has so far fully immunized 10.3 million people, or about 12 percent of its population of 83 million; around three million more people received their first dose, according to Our World in Data. The country mainly uses CoronaVac, developed in China, and has also distributed a small number of doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. Faced with difficulties in obtaining enough vaccines, Turkey resorted to postponing second doses. On April 12, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 30 million more doses of Pfizer-BioNtech would arrive in June. On April 28, he announced an agreement to import 50 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia within six months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos