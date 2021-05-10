Roger Stone wants Americans to hit ‘fat’ Steve Bannon for claiming Trump has Alzheimer’s





Roger Stone lashed out at Steve Bannon on Saturday, calling the former White House chief strategist a “big messy load of shit” and an “informant for Robert Mueller”.

In a statement shared to the conservative social media platform Gab, Stone claimed, “Bannon was an informant of Robert Mueller and unmistakably perjured himself during my trial. He also accused Donald Trump Junior of being a traitor. Russian and insisted that President Donald Trump suffers from Alzheimer’s. “

He added, “If you see that big, disheveled load of shit, I highly recommend that you hit him in the mouth as hard as you can. Do it for America!”

In his book Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, television producer Ira Rosen revealed that Bannon “believed that Trump was suffering from dementia premature and that there was a real possibility that he would be removed from his post by the 25th Amendment, where the Cabinet could vote that the president was no longer mentally capable of performing his duties. “

The possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment has been widely debated on numerous occasions throughout Trump’s erratic presidency.

Bannon, CEO of Trump’s 2016 campaign, told a federal court in 2019 that he believed Stone was the link between the campaign and WikiLeaks. “The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or Julian Assange,” Bannon said during the trial. “But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point.”

Bannon argued that Stone “hinted that he had a connection to WikiLeaks,” but never bluntly told anyone in the campaign.

Following Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Stone was charged with seven counts, including tampering with witnesses and lying to congressional lawmakers. He was found guilty and sentenced to more than three years in prison, but Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.

Last August, Bannon was indicted for directing large sums of money from the “We Build the Wall” fundraising effort to Brian Kolfage, the founder of the movement.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretext that all that money would be spent on construction,” the practicing American lawyer. Audrey Strauss.

In response to Bannon’s arrest, Stone told New York Magazine, “Karma is a b ****. But I’m praying for him.”

Roger Stone went after Steve Bannon. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

