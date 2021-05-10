Pak-China Institute Hosts Webinar on Future Leaders in Shaping Pakistan-China Relations





ISLAMABAD: In commemoration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Pakistan-China Institute organized a webinar titled “Future Leaders in Shaping Pakistan-China Relations”.

The conference was organized under the Friends of the Silk Road initiative and the webinar was organized to understand and facilitate bilateral youth exchanges within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it is entering its second phase.

It was the first bilateral dialogue of its kind aimed at involving young people from both countries. An illustrious panel of eight speakers, including young parliamentary leaders, Senator Qurratul Ain Married and Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan, participated in the webinar. Keynote speakers were divided into two sessions, which were moderated by Qianli Liu, editor-in-chief of Guancha, while opening remarks were delivered by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Pakistan China Institute.

The conference was divided into two sessions with different themes. The theme of the first session was Future Cooperation between Pakistan and China: A Young Leaders Perspective while the second session focused on People-to-People Connectivity: The Role of Media and Culture The event was moderated by Qianli Liu, editor-in-chief of Guancha, who highlighted 70 successful years of Pakistan-China relations to shape the future of the region. Regarding youth exchanges, she said that youth development does not distinguish on race, ethnicity and religion, and therefore should be continued.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute, in his opening speech, explained how, since the Friends of the Silk Roads was established in February 2019, prominent members of political parties, businesses, students, civil society, academia and the media together to improve connectivity between people. He stressed that these exchanges are a fundamental pillar of the relations between Pakistan and China.

In addition, he stressed the need for young people to expand and improve this beautiful bilateral strategic relationship inherited for the next 70 years. While speaking about the CPEC, Sayed said that this project will lead to a social equity revolution in the country.

Dr Afnan Ullah Khan spoke about Big Data and Artificial Intelligence: How can Pakistan learn from China? He quoted President Xi Jinping, who stressed the need to promote the integration of the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence into the real economy, and added that Pakistan must learn from the Chinese model to harness the big data to make more informed decisions, such as improving GDP growth.

Bayazeed Kasi, PTI’s advisor on CPEC affairs, spoke about the role of young people in building a community of shared future. Recounting his interactions with the youth of Balochistan, Kasi pointed out that Pakistani youth are more than eager to contribute to China’s Iron Brotherhood. However, he pointed out that since 65% of Pakistan’s population is made up of young people, they should be given more opportunities so that they can contribute to strengthening relations between Pakistan and China.

He stressed that universities need to educate themselves and provide a platform for young people to be motivated to work for the well-being of people. He concluded by saying, “An untrained worker can never build a building, so we have to train our young people to help strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and China.

Dr Lou Chunhao, Deputy Director and Associate Research Professor, Institute of South Asian Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary Relations, spoke about Pakistan-China cooperation: challenges and opportunities. After congratulating the panel on 70 years of Pakistan-China relations, he highlighted four areas of opportunity for Pakistan and China.

It was about political commitment, which is a prerequisite, economic cooperation, a solid foundation for Pakistan-China relations, strategic convergence, shared convergent ideas, and of Covid 19, which he believes Pakistan and China have made a strong front against.

Senator Quratulain Married showed a good understanding of women’s empowerment and CPEC by advocating for the inclusion of women in CPEC-related projects. She presented China as a model country that ranks among the top 30 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index, and said Pakistan can learn lessons. She argued that while CPEC presents a number of opportunities, women’s empowerment can only come after taking into account women’s perspectives, as in the coal-fired power plant in Thar.

Senator Marri said: An increase in female employment of 25%, creates a GDP growth of 33%, and Pakistan must work to achieve this if it is to make CPEC a tangible reality for the people of the country. local level.

In Session 2, Dr. Hina Aslam, Associate Researcher at SDPI, recounted her own experience studying in China, talking about Breaking down barriers by studying in China. She pointed out that her contribution to the relations between Pakistan and China was made by teaching the Chinese course in Pakistan, after completing her master’s degree in China.

She also highlighted the need to take a close look at the environmental aspect of CPEC to make it a more sustainable project, which stakeholders in Pakistan and China were motivated to do.

Wang Benqian, deputy general manager of China Road and Bridge Corporation, spoke about the role of CPEC in enhancing mutual understanding. Recounting his 10 years of experience in Pakistan, he stressed that CPEC should not only be built on earth but in the hearts of the people, as President Xi Jinping also envisioned.

He said that CPEC will serve as a precondition for enhanced political and economic cooperation and people-to-people cultural exchanges. Yu Xiao, a researcher at Tsinghua University, shed light on people-to-people ties: the backbone of Pakistan-China friendship by calling the BRI a demonstrable Chinese commitment to global youth. He described the CPEC as an optimizer of existing realities.

He said that CPEC can only be successful if Pakistan and China can jointly give examples of cross-border cooperation through enhanced cooperation among its peoples. Zoon Ahmed Khan, news anchor at China Economic Net and researcher at Tsinghua University, spoke on Bridging the communication gap between China and Pakistan by calling CPEC a unifying factor to bridge the communication gap . She stressed that both countries must invest in their youth if they are to engage with them. In order to broaden the reach of CPEC, we need to integrate more perspectives, especially including young people, she added. In addition, she said that to create a sustainable CPEC framework, it takes a deep understanding of the Chinese perspective.