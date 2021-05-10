Amarinder Singh urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase oxygen and vaccine supply | India News





Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh (ANI) CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh Sunday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi increase the state’s oxygen quota and ensure an urgent supply of anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

The chief minister raised these questions when Prime Minister Modi called him to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and measures taken to address the crisis, according to an official statement.

The prime minister has assured all the help he can get, Singh said.

The Chief Minister hoped the Center would take immediate action to supplement oxygen supplies and ensure that vaccine doses are sent on a priority basis to help the government of Punjab effectively deal with the situation triggered by the second wave of the pandemic. , according to the press release.

Singh told the prime minister that the state was unable to launch Phase III of the immunization process for people aged 18 to 44, but will now begin in government hospitals from Monday afterwards. the delivery of a lakh of doses.

For the 45 and over age group, the vaccine was also rare and, although doses of 1.63 lakh were expected on Sunday, they were not enough to meet state requirements, he said. -he declares.

The Chief Minister informed Prime Minister Modi that the state urgently needs 300 metric tons (MT) of oxygen due to the growing number of critically ill Covid patients, many of whom are from other states, including including Delhi-NCR.

The state has a high death rate and hospitalizations in level 2 and 3 facilities (government and private) have seen a sharp increase in the past three weeks, pushing up oxygen demand, the statement said.

From 197 MT on April 22, demand had increased to 295.5 MT on May 8, he said, adding that the shortage of tankers had made the situation worse and that the support of the Center was needed to increase the quota of oil. liquid medical oxygen and provide more. tankers to Punjab to enable it to cope with the crisis.

An official spokesperson said that Punjab’s health secretary, Hussan Lal, in a letter to the additional secretary of the Union’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, noted that although the State has taken several measures to ensure the judicious use of oxygen by hospitals, in accordance with the opinion of the Indian government, the increasing demand for vital gas has necessitated an increase in the allocation to 300 MT.

In addition, only four oxygen tankers have been allocated to the Punjab, two of which have yet to be made operational, the official said.

Since 40 percent of the allocation (227 MT) is on Bokaro (in Jharkhand) hence the transport of oxygen takes between three and five days, the Secretary of Health has requested the allocation of at least eight additional tankers urgently, against the total demand of 20 tankers raised by state government, the official said. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos