Why politicians won’t reach for the hesitant vaccine





Poll of the Week: New Kaiser Family Foundation Poll Finds 64% of U.S. Adults Have Gotten or Want a Covid-19 Vaccine ASAP, 15% will wait and see, and 19% definitely won’t or won’t get it will only get one if needed.

This data matches other polls that suggest that about 60% to 65% of American adults want or have had a shot, 15% to 20% will wait and see, and 20% don’t.

What it’s for: The number of new Americans who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has plummeted in recent weeks, as people who really want a vaccine have been able to get one. The need now is to get those who hesitate (i.e. the waiting group) to overcome their hesitation, because the 20% of vaccine resistant have been stable in their opposition.

The question is how to get there. Much attention was paid to the Republicans issue, which led to a call for former President Donald Trump to address the group.

A review of the data reveals that the vaccine-hesitant group, however, are not big fans of Trump. They probably won’t be Republicans. Instead, many of them are people detached from the political process and who did not vote for any of the top candidates in 2020.

The latest Kaiser poll illustrates that the vaccine-hesitant group is not really leaning towards Republicans. Only 20% of the group called themselves Republicans and an additional 19% were independents who leaned on Republicans. The clear majority (61%) were not Republicans (41% said they were Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents and 20% were either pure independents or not nominated).

This is very different from the vaccine resistant group, of which 55% are Independents with Republican or Republican leanings. Only 21% of this group are Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents.

The Kaiser poll points to a bigger problem: there won’t be a single ideological message that will appeal to the majority of the vaccine-hesitant group. They are of all political stripes.

The March Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows us another problem: traditional political type messages may not work either. This poll asked respondents if they were registered to vote and who they voted for in the 2020 election.

The overwhelming majority (48%) were made up of people who did not vote, voted as a third party, or were unwilling to reveal who they voted for. The rest was split 31% for Trump and 20% for President Joe Biden.

The poll finds that efforts to immunize the population are not a political campaign to attract voters. If we use traditional electoral tactics to reach the vaccine-hesitant group, we risk losing.

Only 62% of the voting age population voted in 2020, even though the election saw the highest turnout for a long time. The number of adults who did not vote was greater than the number of people who voted for Biden or Trump. The wait-and-see category is disproportionately made up of this group.

People who are not registered to vote are among the most likely to say they are part of the wait-and-see camp. In a Monmouth University poll last month, 34% of adults who weren’t registered to vote said they wanted to ‘see how it goes’ (that is, wait and see) before getting vaccinated. It was much higher than the 10% of registered voters who said the same thing.

Another way to look at this is that most political campaigns are geared towards older people as they make up the lion’s share of regular voters.

People who are reluctant to get vaccinated are not old. The clear majority (around 60% to 70%, according to the survey) are under 50 years old. These are largely not people watching cable news.

We need to be able to convince them that they should get vaccinated for themselves and their neighbors, even though the death rate for many of them is lower than that of the elderly.

According to the survey, there are many different ways to do this, for example by making it easier to get the vaccine and confronting the lies about the vaccine.

The good news is that people, especially younger people, are much more likely to get the vaccine when they know someone else who has had one. If professionals can get just one person in a social circle to get vaccinated, it will make their overall task of getting people vaccinated even easier.

