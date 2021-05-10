Bilawal criticizes government for 30% increase in poverty





ISLAMABAD – The leader of the Pakistani People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, criticized the federal government yesterday for the 30% increase in poverty rates, accusing the ineptitude and apathy of the “puppet” prime minister of economic ruin.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said 85 million Pakistanis fell below the poverty line under this government. “Prime Minister Imran Khan, it’s time to wake up from your slumber and listlessness. Every day, up to 20 people commit suicide because of the economic hardship to which the government has subjected them, ”he added.

Bilawal asked how the federal government believed the common man would be able to make ends meet with an annual inflation rate exceeding 14%.

“The cost of drugs has increased by 100%, leaving people to choose between treatment and subsistence. The government is implementing amnesty programs for the elite, laundering their ill-gotten gains, while the poor have to be satisfied with langarkhanas, ”he added.

PPP chairman said the Pakistani people were unwilling to tolerate such crushing inflation and that the ‘puppet’ prime minister’s plans to raise Rs 90 billion by raising electricity tariffs would be the proverbial straw that would break the camel’s back.

Bilawal added that if rumors of the dismissal of 20% of industrial workers after Eid came true, he feared the repercussions on the country.

“Imran Khan continues to blame corruption, but he himself patronizes and promotes those accused of monumental corruption. Its anti-popular policies and ideologies have brought the country to the brink of absolute economic ruin, ”he added.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned Israeli barbarism against the Palestinians. He said that Israel is oppressing Palestine and India is oppressing the Kashmiris. The heart of the Pakistani people beats with the Palestinian brothers.

In a statement, the PPP co-chair said that the judicial assassination of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had affected the unity of Muslims. Benazir Bhutto was the advocate of the Palestinian people. She spoke out against the exploitation of Muslims at the United Nations, he added.

Zardari said that after the PPP government, the government of Pakistan did not pay attention to foreign affairs issues. “Imran Khan blames Pakistani diplomats for his incompetence. The UN should take note of the massacre of Palestinians and Kashmiris, ”Zardari demanded.

