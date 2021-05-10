Twitter says Trump Jr.’s tweet comparing President Biden to Jimmy Carter caused confusion





Conservatives hit back Friday after Twitter highlighted a tweet in which Donald Trump Jr. compared President Biden to former President Jimmy Carter, who served a term from 1977 to 1981, claiming it caused confusion .

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Friday: “Biden is not the next FDR [Franklin Delano Roosevelt] He’s the next Jimmy Carter. “

Later on Friday, under “Trending” in Politics, Twitter wrote that “people are baffled by” Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet, “given that former President Carter is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate whose humanitarian record is widely respected “.

Author and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro pointed to Twitters’ comment, playing on the platform’s words to write that “people are confused by Twitter thinking that Jimmy Carter’s presidential legacy is one of joy and success.

Trump Jr. also retweeted two tweets from Federalist editor-in-chief and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, reacting to the Twitters’ trending post.

“Twitter makes its pro-dem propaganda even less subtle or too stupid to know the facts of the absolutely dire economic situation in the country during the Carter presidency,” Hemingway tweeted Friday. “Tip for young reporters: these real economic problems caused major problems [problems] for your favorite political party! “

Trump Jr. also retweeted Hemingways ‘response to professor of international security and author of a book on terrorist leaders Max Abrahms, who responded to the Twitters’ post by writing, “What has happened to Twitter? He obviously wants to play a very active partisan role. “

Hemingway responded by writing: “For a country that has lost its mind about Russians spending $ 160,000 on Facebook ads that promote Clinton and Trump, we are certainly blasé that our tech oligarchs are donating billions. dollars in propaganda for their favorite political party and against their favorite political party. disadvantaged political party. “

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Some on social media, including political commentator Travis Akers, who sits on the board of DemCast USA, pointed to Carters’ accomplishments in response to writing Trump Jr’s tweet: “I can’t think of it a better compliment than being compared to Jimmy Charretier. “

“An honorable, compassionate and loving Christian loyal to his wife, Jimmy Carter still teaches Sunday School and builds homes for Habitat for Humanity in his 90s,” he continued.

US HIRE SHARPLY LACKS EXPECTATIONS IN APRIL WITH JUST 266,000 NEW JOBS ADDED

Democratic strategist Chris Hahn hit back at Trump Jr.’s tweet on Friday by referring to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and deadly January 6 riot when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC

“Your father created fewer jobs than Jimmy Carter,” Hahn also wrote.

Trump Jr. responded to Twitter’s description of the trend on Friday, explaining that “anyone who is supposed to be confused” by their previous tweet “should probably read Biden’s awful job report today, then throw in a look at rising commodity prices. materials we see and finally google inflation Jimmy Carter …. Things will mean a lot more to you! “

The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 6.1% while still well below the April 2020 high of 14.7%, about double the pre-crisis level, the Ministry of Labor in its monthly payroll report, released Friday.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expected the report to show unemployment fell to 5.8% and the economy added 978,000 jobs. The report found that employers added 266,000 new jobs in April.

Reacting to the weak April jobs report, President Biden said the country “is still emerging from an economic collapse” amid the pandemic, but the United States is on the fence. “right way”.

“Today there is more evidence that our economy is moving in the right direction,” Biden said, while acknowledging, however, that “it is clear that we have a long way to go.”

Biden, however, touted his administration, saying 1.5 million jobs have been created since taking office.

