Storm about Bipang Ambawang, Ketum AMPB: this is the government’s promotion intelligence





Suara.com – Young Generation Working Group (AMPB) Chairman Fauzan Rachmansyah responded to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s statement on promoting Indonesian culinary delights, including Bipang Ambawang. According to Fauzan, the culinary promotion of the archipelago is an event of the Ministry of Commerce. In addition, Jokowi’s invitation to buy regional specialties is addressed to all the people who miss their hometown. “Where is the president’s fault?” this event is an event organized by the Ministry of Commerce to promote national products. The president wants the economy to live only during the Eid holidays, ”Fauzan said via his social media Twitter account @BungFauzan. Fauzan urged all parties not to exaggerate the problem. Because, in the moments leading up to Eid al-Fitr, we all need to maintain unity and harmony among religious communities. Read also:

Viral is called Jokowi in remembrance of Eid, a full explanation by Bipang Ambawang “Do not exaggerate the problem of pigs, because the context is to revive the trade and the economy of the people during the Eid holidays, when people cannot return home,” he added. , in writing on Monday (05/10/2021). Fauzan continued, Eid holidays in Indonesia are not just for Muslims. But all religions in Indonesia have the right to enjoy the Eid holidays. “Eid holidays are enjoyed by all, haram pigs are only for Muslims. Those who call themselves Muslims should not order pork. There is gudeg, pempek, chano and dumplings. In addition, it is also impossible to match ketupat with pork, ”he said. In fact, as a young entrepreneur, Fauzan believes that it is precisely the government’s intelligence in promoting Indonesian cuisine, the aim of which is to revive the popular economy. “This is precisely the intelligence of the promotion designer and if the impact is not good, Jokowi will just have to assess. But there is no need for Jokowi to apologize, he has already been represented by the Minister of Commerce, Jokowi will also assess his team, we’ll see, ”he said. Read also:

Jokowi Calls Bipang Ambawang, Baked Pork Souvenirs For Eid Fauzan also asked the audience not to expand and question this issue. “Not because of the pig in the storm problem, Muslims focus on worship and enjoy the blessings of the last 10 nights of Ramadan only,” he concluded.







