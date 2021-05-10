FEATURE-Climate change and growing demand are leaving Turkey …

* Water availability per person is decreasing in Turkey

* Agriculture consumes nearly 75% of annual consumption

* Opposition mayors pledged new water management policies

By Jennifer Hattam

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Last winter, the massive dams and reservoirs that supply water to Istanbul’s 15 million people fell to extremely low levels, raising fears of shortages.

Late snow and rain finally gave Turkey’s largest city a respite.

But water and climate experts say water concerns in the country are far from over and more dams are part of the problem.

“Instead of trying to reduce our demand for water, or decrease the amount lost due to broken pipes and leaks, we are just focusing on creating more supply by building new dams,” Akgun said. Ilhan, a water management expert at the Istanbul Policy Center.

Turkey has built more than a thousand new dams in the past 18 years, of which 90 more are expected to be completed this year, according to the country’s General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI).

But “these large water projects have a big impact on ecosystems and societies,” including displacing communities and destroying forests and farmland, Ilhan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

DSI figures show that available water in Turkey has declined steadily over the past two decades, from around 1,650 cubic meters per person in 2000 to less than 1,350 in 2020.

The United Nations defines a country as a country under water stress if it falls below 1,700 cubic meters per person and as scarce water if it reaches 1,000 cubic meters.

Population growth, urbanization, climate change and critics like Ilhan claim that poor water management is straining all of Turkey’s water supplies.

As this happens, shared water has become a growing source of political tension between Turkey and its downstream neighbors Iraq and Syria.

“There is no difference between protecting our water and protecting our homeland,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in March at a ceremony to inaugurate a new Parliamentary Water Council.

At the event, Erdogan pledged 5.2 billion lire ($ 645 million) in water investments, including new dams, water treatment plants and improved irrigation.

Agriculture – largely dependent on irrigation from dams and groundwater – accounts for nearly 75% of Turkey’s annual water consumption, said Sara Marjani Zadeh, regional water quality manager for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

So far, water-saving drip and sprinkler irrigation is used on less than a third of Turkey’s 6.7 million hectares (16.5 million acres) of irrigated farmland. , according to the FAO.

Efforts to get farmers to switch to water-efficient – but also energy-demanding – irrigation methods have so far resulted in “no major changes,” said Gokhan Ozertan, professor of economics at the Istanbul Bogazici University.

“Farmers don’t want to pay for electricity and necessary maintenance,” he said. “And because (agricultural) subsidies are not targeted, farmers just get money, no matter what they grow or how there is no incentive to change.

The lack of incentives to conserve water has left many farmers to grow unsustainable crops like sugar beet and cotton in drylands, even in the face of declining water availability, he said. he declares.

CLIMATE RISKS

Water problems in Turkey are likely to intensify as the effects of climate change increase in frequency and severity, said Ilhan, the water management expert.

“Turkey has faced droughts every four or five years since the late 1980s, and climate projections show that rainfall levels will decline further,” she explained.

The Turkish government has repeatedly pledged to tackle climate change, announcing a new 14-point strategy in February, which includes increasing solar and wind capacity and reducing consumption by 25%. of fossil fuels in buildings by 2023.

But climate impacts like drought and flooding are intensifying and could reduce the yields of Turkey’s main export crops like hazelnuts, apricots and wheat by 40% over the next decades, according to Ozertan projections.

Many farmers who struggle to make a living end up relocating to big cities like Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the Aegean port city of Izmir, putting additional pressure on the water supply.

“This continued population growth is forcing urban municipalities to keep finding new sources of water,” Ilhan said.

Often this means more large infrastructure projects such as dams and pipelines – and their construction may require the evacuation of rural villages, often resulting in more urban migration.

“And then the level of water consumption in the cities increases, so we build more dams,” Ilhan said. “It’s an absolute vicious cycle.”

NEW VISION

The growing municipality of Izmir in western Turkey is trying to break this cycle for residents of the city and its surroundings.

The river basins that supply the city with water are in part strained by the growing production of water-intensive fodder for livestock, said Guven Eken, adviser to Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer.

The municipality therefore began to use targeted subsidies, purchase guarantees and marketing support to encourage farmers to adopt less thirsty crops and growing methods, he explained.

This includes focusing on higher value foods like olives and goat cheese that were traditionally produced in the region and are better suited to its dry climate, as well as switching to more efficient irrigation, Eken said. .

With the support, “we are already seeing producers revert to the original farming methods they abandoned because they weren’t making enough money,” he added.

Izmir officials are also strengthening infrastructure to reduce water wastage in urban areas.

Nationwide, nearly half of Turkey’s drinking water is lost to leaks before it reaches the tap, according to a 2020 report released by the Water Policy Association, an Ankara-based non-governmental organization.

In March, Izmir hosted a summit for mayors and other officials of 22 cities, led by Turkey’s political opposition, representing around 65% of the country’s population.

The mayors signed a manifesto pledging to better manage water, in line with some of the strategies Izmir is currently pursuing, and called on the national government to do the same.

“Finally, we have heard the mayors say things that academics and activists have been talking about for years,” Ilhan said.

“The manifesto has no legal obligation, but it is on the right track,” she said. “Even putting 10% into practice would make a big change.” (Reporting by Jennifer Hattam; edited by Jumana Farouky and Laurie Goering. Please mention the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who are struggling to live freely or fairly. Visit http: / / news.trust.org/climate)

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.