Has PDM met an artificial death?

ISLAMABAD – Has the budding Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) suffered an artificial death, and if not, is it being treated to recover from the major injuries it suffered in the recent senatorial elections?

This is the main question debated in political circles across the country about the future of the six-month-old PDM.

In-depth discussions and talks with political leaders of the PDM as well as the ruling PTI-led coalition revealed that the PDM was on the verge of disintegration on the critical issue of the resignation of parliament.

So if that were the case, the blame rests squarely on the leaders of the PDM rather than blaming another force.

Sadly, this is what Prime Minister Imran Khan has said about the PDM since its inception, that politicians of the past ravaged by corruption had banded together to seek the NRO. Thus, the ruling coalition justifies the implosion of the PDM as a natural consequence.

Politically, the PDM’s position disintegrated after two main opposition parties, including the PPP and the ANP, ostensibly left it in a backlash of tenure in the face of allegations made by its partner the PML-N.

The leaders of the disintegrated PDM at first glance have adopted silence until the next movement.

The PML-N supports what its leaders have called the principled stance against the PPP and the ANP over their four Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) votes to secure the nomination of PPP Senator and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

While the powerful outgoing president of the PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his last statement had called for the withdrawal of the resignations of the PPP and the ANP to join the Pakistani Democratic Movement. Would this option work positively or not, it has yet to be seen after the Eid holidays. On the other hand, the PML-N, the main Punjab-based opposition party and member of the PDM, apparently does not see this option working. PML-N insiders believed PML-N could quit the PDM along with other members in case Maulana Fazlur Rehman shows clemency to save the PPP and the ANP for sabotaging the opposition’s strategy for the election. of the presidency of the Senate and later on the appointment of the senator of the PPP. as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

Despite these twists and turns from the PDM leaders, some political analysts believed that the PDM would not be in its original form now. According to them, the PDM has been disintegrated as part of a well-thought-out plan to create new political alignments for the next general election.

They argue that the PTI and the PPP could become future coalition partners by referring to Prime Minister Khan’s now toned down narrative against the PPP and its leaders. The main thing, they suggest, is to keep the PML-N out of power by creating new political alignments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos