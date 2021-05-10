Did NBC fire Donald Trump from ‘The Apprentice’?





On April 29, 2021, a new video from TikTok claimed that Donald Trump was fired from hosting the NBC reality show The Apprentice for making racist remarks.

@theleewithnoname

#stitch with @colinjashby Wish I could say I was kidding. Btw how do you like my lobster shirt? #fyp #usa #ootadah #SkipTheRinse #foryou #TikTokGGT

original sound TheLeeWithNoName

The stitched video was part of a series that answered the question: what is a fact or statistic that seems wrong but is real? He racked up more than 163,000 views in one week.

NBC fires Trump

In the video, TikTok user @theleewithnoname claimed that NBCs host The Apprentice was fired from The Apprentice for making racist remarks and then became President of the United States.

It was true that then-candidate Trump had been fired from The Apprentice, a show where his own slogan was, Youre was fired. NBC made the announcement on June 29, 2015.

At the time, Vox reported: NBC was cutting ties with Donald Trump over derogatory remarks about immigrants.

NBC is ending its long relationship with Donald Trump following recent comments from presidential candidates about Mexican immigrants.

NBC has said it will no longer host Trump-produced Miss USA and Miss Universe pageant. He also won’t be returning to longtime reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice as a host, a role Trump has previously said he will drop due to his presidential bid.

Due to recent derogatory statements from Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump, NBC said in a statement. At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are the cornerstones of our values.

Notes on migrants

The remarks that got Trump fired from The Apprentice came on June 16, 2015, when he officially announced his candidacy.

At the time, he called on migrants crossing rapists at the US-Mexico border:

When Mexico sends its people, they are not sending the best of themselves. They don’t send you. They don’t send you. They send people who have a lot of problems and they bring them to us.

They’re bringing drugs. They bring crime. They are rapists. And some, I guess, are good people.

SNL and Schwarzenegger

After Trump was fired from The Apprentice, NBC invited him to return to host a November 2015 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The network also called on Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger to host The New Celebrity Apprentice.

In sum, it is true that Trump was fired by NBC from the reality TV series The Apprentice in 2015.

