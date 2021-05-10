PM Modi Appreciates Telangana CM KCR’s Suggestions on COVID-19; promises to implement them





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday following a review meeting on the state’s COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister Modi told KCR that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had informed him of the suggestions given by the CM to tackle the second wave of coronavirus. Your suggestions are good and we will implement them. Thank you for the good suggestions, PM told KCR. The chief minister urged Prime Minister Modi to provide more injections of oxygen and remdesivir to the state as he witnesses an increase in coronavirus cases. The PM responded positively to the KCR’s request and also assured that immediate action would be taken to address it. Earlier today, Rao spoke with Union Minister of Health and Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan, about steps taken by the state government to stem COVID-19 cases. . The CM suggested that the rapid spreaders of the virus should be identified and administered the vaccine first. He added that vaccine administration guidelines should be relaxed so that taxi drivers, car drivers, drivers, boys providing LPG gas cylinders and day laborers are placed in a special category for immunization. The Center should expand this facility to states to help reduce the major spread of the virus, he added. No lock in Telangana: CM CM KCR announced on Friday that a foreclosure would not be imposed in Telangana State, it would lead to the total collapse of the state’s financial system. There is no need to impose a lock. Telangana is the busiest state in the country, 25-30 Lakh workers from other states work there. We saw how their lives were affected by the lockdown imposed in the first wave. If the lockdown is imposed, the government will become responsible for creating a panic situation, he said. On Sunday, Telangana reported 4,976 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 2,739 and the total number of cases to 4.97,361. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Sunday evening, increased to 65,757.







