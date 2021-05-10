Prime Minister Imran Khan mandated to catch the corrupt: Farrukh Habib – Pakistan





Posted on May 09, 2021

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been mandated to catch the corrupt and recover the looted and looted money from them.

Addressing a Circuit House press conference on Sunday, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the focal point of corruption, committed over the past 30 years. He said democracy and accountability depend on each other and should not be called victimization.

He said Imran Khan had had a neat and clean political career, but when his integrity was called into question he provided his financial trail of decades in politics despite never holding public office. Imran Khan had provided 60 documents to prove his money was legal.

On the other hand, the politics of the Sharif family depended on corruption and fraud. They looted money with both hands and provided a fake Qatari letter and a Calibri police letter, which was a joke with justice and fair play.

He said the government decided to appeal the decision of the Lahore High Court allowing Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad. He said Shehbaz Sharif had given a guarantee on stamp paper of Rs 50 that Nawaz Sharif would return, but he failed to return and now allowing the guarantor to go abroad would be tantamount to sabotaging all lawsuits against them. .

He said opposition leaders are now vehemently repeating the court’s contempt. The government couldn’t even think about it, but it would appeal the decision, which was allowed by law.

He also criticized the alleged allegations raised by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others and said that Shehbaz Sharif had never been acquitted in any NAB case and that before the final settlement of the cases he should not be allowed to jump. the judicial system.

Regarding the delay in deciding these cases, he said the government wanted a fair trial, which should be speculation first and foremost. Our request was for Shehbaz Sharif to donate money because his assets were beyond his means, he added.

Provincial Minister of Industries and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro said Yasmeen Rashid was a cancer patient and was being treated in Pakistan.

Responding to a question about the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that the Punjab government had categorically refused to extend the stay in London and that a letter to this effect was written to the British government in March. 2020. According to the law, Nawaz Sharif was now a delinquent and the government was trying through legal and diplomatic channels to bring him back.

Responding to another question that being industrialists they provided jobs for hundreds of workers, Farrukh Habib said our question was how these industrial units were created. If the industrial empire was built by bribes, then the government had the right to recover that money from them, he added.

He called Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah the buddies of the Sharif family who were just creating hype with ulterior motives to use coercive measures to pave the way for Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad without the settlement of pending legal cases.

