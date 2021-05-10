Iwan Fals commented on Jokowi’s Bipang Ambawang





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The musicians Iwan Falsparticipated in comments on the news of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites the public to buy food online, including roast pork (Bipang) Ambawang during the no-go home rules. Bipang Ambawang is indeed one of the many culinary delights Jokowi alluded to in the “ endorsement ”. However, the promotion of the president had caused an uproar on social media. The reason is that Jokowi is considered to be promoting the food prohibited in Islam into the atmosphere before Eid al-Fitr. Later, Iwan Fals via his Twitter account also listened to and commented on CNNIndonesia.com news titled Jokowi ‘Endorse’ Bipang Ambawang, Merchants Inundated With Orders, as of Sunday (9/5). The news contained the admission of one of the owners of Ambawang Grilled Pork restaurant in Kubu Raya, Deky Junaedi, that his merchandise was selling well after the uproar. Deky said his sales had doubled, so he was inundated with orders for West Kalimantan specialties in his online store. Iwan Fals also posted news on his Twitter account regarding restaurant owner Bipang Ambawang, which is selling well. He also wrote a comment about uploading the image. “Alhamdulillah, good fortune for those who love himIwan Fals wrote commenting on the news. Iwan Fals’ comments have also received many responses from Internet users. “Yes, traditional Indonesian cuisine is not only halal … it depends on taste … tofu is halal but there are those who don’t like any of them, they don’t even like them. two … be controversialA Twitter account user said. “Babik is clearly haram. Not to mention being promoted by the president, even if it is given for free it will not be eaten. The banking world has always been full of wear and tear, in fact it’s just to be calm, why? Because I take advantage of the wear and tear. Sorry, my acquaintances are still very short I swear», Wrote another Internet user. (heart / bac)



