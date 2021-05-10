Stone says Flynn should be ‘drafted’ by pro-Trump supporters





Roger Stone has said that if former President Donald Trump does not run again, Michael Flynn should be drafted by his supporters. “I think we need a candidate who can galvanize the America First movement,” Stone told the right-wing Newsmax. Flynn is a former national security adviser who was pardoned by Trump in November 2020. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Roger Stone has said that if former President Donald Trump does not run for office in 2024, former national security adviser Michael Flynn “should be drafted” by his supporters.

Stone is a longtime Trump ally and a former campaign adviser. He was previously convicted of several crimes related to Russian inference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump subsequently pardoned Stone in December 2020.

Flynn is also a staunch Trump ally who was pardoned by the then President last November after pleading guilty in December 2017 to one count of lying to investigators as part of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference, as reported by Insider’s Sonam Sheth.

Flynn and Stone are both high-profile conspiracy theory dealers who have remained pro-Trump by touting baseless claims, including those related to the 2020 presidential election.

Stone told the right-wing Newsmax on Saturday that Flynn is currently “not a candidate for anything,” but that he would support his candidacy if Trump did not participate in the 2024 race.

He’s not interested in running for public office, but he’s interested in helping save this country, ”Stone told Newsmax.

“If President Trump decides to run, I’m 100% in his corner. He’s my first choice in 2024, he’s been my first choice since 1988,” he said. “In the event he decides not to run, I think we need a candidate who can galvanize the America First movement.”

Stone compared Flynn to President Dwight Eisenhower, a “non-politician” who he said “should be drafted by the American people” and Trump supporters.

Despite repeated allegations of baseless electoral fraud and an impeachment trial for his alleged role in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump has remained at the forefront of reporting the GOP’s election candidacy from 2024.

Most recently, Trump told Fox News in April that he was “very seriously” considering a race in 2024. Thomas Colson of Insider previously reported that some prominent Republican figures, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said they would support the former president’s potential run.

