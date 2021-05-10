UK to ease restrictions from May 17, here’s what you can and can’t do

The government has confirmed that it plans to ease Covid restrictions on May 17.
At a Monday afternoon press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present the latest data showing the infection rate is at its lowest level since September, which means we can now enter ‘the stage 3 “of the reopening scheduled in a week.
Carrying out more relaxed lockdown measures is “unlikely to risk a resurgence of infections that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS,” No 10 said in a statement on Sunday evening.
The government also expects to release data on the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines, saying the total doses given have now passed the 50 million mark and all UK adults should receive their first vaccine by the next day. end of July.
Johnson said the country can now expect a “cautiously but irreversible” unlock.
As part of Stage 3 of the Covid reopening plan, while groups of more than 30 people will still be banned, six people or two households will be allowed to meet inside.
The vast majority of businesses will also be allowed to reopen, including cinemas and children’s play areas, hotels and hostels.
Confirmation of a return to indoor socialization and commercial activity will highlight the debate on remote working in the city.
Social distancing will remain in place in Stage 3, as will the government’s demand for those who can work from home to continue to do so.
But with the roadmap now likely to lead to the removal of all legal limits on social contact on June 12, when we reach Stage 4 of the reopening, companies may be in a better position to encourage workers to return to the workplace. their offices.
Figures such as Goldman Sachs have previously told its UK staff that they should plan to return to the office on June 21, a memo seen byFinancial News shows.
While the investment bank is potentially cutting office locations for around 40% of its workforce, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon also issued a skeptical note about the future of permanent homework earlier this month, saying that he was “done” with Zoom meetings.
