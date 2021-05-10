Trump’s ‘big lie’ puts Republicans who don’t accept him at risk – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Allegiance to a lie has become a test of loyalty to Donald Trump and a means of self-preservation for Republicans.

Trump’s discredited allegations of a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency when courtrooms high and low, state governments and ultimately congressional meeting in the chaos of an insurgency fueled by his grievances took hold. asserted the legitimacy of its defeat and the honesty of the process that led to it.

Now these Big Lie claims, no closer to the truth than before, are getting a second howling wind.

Republicans are expected to believe the lies, claim they are doing it, or, at a minimum, not let it be known that they are not doing it. Republican leaders from Georgia to Arizona have been criticized by Trump or his supporters for opposing the lies.

Only a few Republicans in Washington challenge him, because they too know it comes at a cost.

Liz Cheney, lifelong conservative and daughter of a vice president once loved by the Republican right-wing while earning the nickname Darth Vader, was willing to pay it off.

History is watching, the Wyoming congresswoman wrote as House Republicans prepared to strip her of her third leadership position next week after her confrontation with Trump. Republicans must stand up for genuinely conservative principles and move away from the dangerous, undemocratic cult of Trump’s personality.

Everyone entangled in Trump’s relentless election demands agrees that a big lie is at the heart of the problem. President Joe Biden says so. Cheney said so. Dominion Voting Systems alleges in a massive lawsuit that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani fabricated and broadcast the Big Lie.

Trump tried to make the phrase his own by turning it against his accusers, a model of his presidency when he exposed the fake news after having his own called.

The 2020 fraudulent presidential election will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE! he said in a statement last week, made as if by proclamation.

Trump led his party in an election that cost Republicans the presidency and Senate majority while leaving them unable to take over in the House. Still, the party’s brute force Trump faction is on the rise as Republicans bet on the energy and passions of its main supporters as the midterm elections approach next year.

This bet requires a suspension of disbelief when Trump makes his fantastic claims about a rigged election.

This message is working, ” said former Republican Denver Riggleman, kicked out of Congress by a Trump-aligned opponent during the party’s nomination contest in his Virginia district last year. Riggleman pointed to the strong success of local fundraising and poll numbers for Trump followers.

If you have to say things that you don’t believe in, as long as it leads to a victory, that’s what matters most, he told MSNBC. If you think you can win by stoking these flames of disinformation, why not? He added: If you have no integrity. “

Vying to replace Cheney as House GOP leadership, New York Representative Elise Stefanik has in recent days endorsed Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud and the recount of the ballot in Maricopa County, Arizona with a company whose leader shared baseless conspiracy theories. about the election.

Fireworks unfolded in Florida as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a fake signing ceremony Thursday on Fox News for a bill he actually signed elsewhere. The bill imposes new voting restrictions to address issues that state officials admitted were not really found, but could be in the future.

Republicans are pushing the limits on voting in several states as well as at the federal level even as state leaders have said the Trump case is baseless.

They can’t change the 2020 election, but they can use it as a predicate for new restrictive election laws, electoral law scholar Richard Hasen of the University of California at Irvine said of Trump loyalists.

This is extremely troubling for American democracy and undermines the confidence of voters in the integrity of the electoral process. Very dangerous.

Trump has been busy resurfacing election claims that he had already broadcast countless times. They have been systematically debunked.

In a statement Friday, Trump said: At 6:31 a.m. on November 4, a landfill with 149,772 votes entered the state of Michigan. Biden got 96% of those votes and the state miraculously went to him.

No vote dump took place. The morning after the November election, Trump allies shared a map of Michigan that appeared to show Biden getting a huge spike in votes in an update. But the online news organization that tracked the results and published this map confirmed the same day that it had made a data error and corrected it.

Trump continued, “Likewise, at 3:42 a.m. a 143,379 vote dump arrived in the state of Wisconsin, also miraculously given to Biden. Where were those votes coming from?

Nothing bad here either. Biden’s early morning return was simply the result of both absences and early votes counted in Wisconsins’ largest city and reported at the same time. Milwaukee counts the mail-in ballots in one centralized location and reports the results in one batch.

Election officials finished counting cities around 169,000 mail-in ballots and uploaded the results about 3 a.m. after polling day. Milwaukee Police then escorted the city’s chief electoral officer to the county courthouse to hand him USB drives with the data.

The outstanding ballots at that time were crushed for Biden. A Democrat who wins in a big city comes as no surprise.

In Utah a week ago, Senator Mitt Romney was outright booed by members of his party, as he won in a vote of no confidence, for criticism of Trump that hecklers called traitors. Romney has voted in both Trump’s impeachment trials to convict him; Cheney divided his decision into the two indictments in the House.

For four years, Mike Pence played the staunch vice-president. But his pro forma certification of Biden’s Jan.6 victory set him back with Trump and clouded his political future, though he has no authority under the Constitution, the rules of Congress, the law or custom to get in the way of Biden.

In one of his sides last week, Trump assaulted Cheney, Pence, and branded Senator Mitch McConnell without instinct and clueless all at once. McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, voted for Trump’s acquittal, but declared him practically and morally responsible for provoking the Jan.6 insurgency, drawing enduring enmity from the ex-president.

McConnell and Pence have since turned the other cheek. Darth Vader’s daughter didn’t. But for now, the force appears to be with Trump.

___

Associated Press editors Ali Swenson in Seattle and Hope Yen contributed to this report.

