PML-N recalls times when PTI committed contempt – Journal





LAHORE: The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has released a list of occasions where the opposition party claims ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has in contempt of court criticizing various verdicts judicial proceedings and demanded the Supreme Court to make arrangements.

Responding to what PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bokhari said through a propaganda campaign that has continued for three days following the Lahore High Court ruling authorizing the opposition leader and cancer survivor Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for her medical examination, Federal Law Minister Faroogh Nasim, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shehzad Akbar and CM Special Assistant Firdaus Ashiq Awan are at the front – guard against attacks on the integrity of judges of higher courts.

She says that no judge, bureaucrat and politician is immune to Ms. Awan’s verbal abuse.

Recounting the contempt for the courts by various PTI leaders, Ms Bokhari said the ruling party declared the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, the late Judge Seth Waqar, as suffering from mental illness for delivering a verdict against former army dictator Gen Musharraf in a treason case. The other two judges included in the judiciary hearing the case were also targeted.

She said the LHC bench that allowed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his treatment was ridiculed, while the High Court in Islamabad which granted bail to the PML-N Supreme on medical grounds has also been criticized.

Ms Bokhari recalls that contemptuous statements have been made about the rams of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, while various leaders of the ruling party, in particular Fawad Chaudhry, Faroogh Nasim, Shehzad Akbar and Ms Awan, have repeatedly made allegations to the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa. . The Prime Minister’s social media team carried out a regular propaganda campaign against Judge Isa.

She says Prime Minister Imran Khans’ team has raised serious allegations three times against LHC judge Judge Baqir Najfi, while judges have shown restraint in all cases.

PML-N spokesperson demands that Pakistan Chief Justice Judge Gulzar Chaudhry take note suo motu of the repeated contempt of court and the character assassination of the superior court judges by the chief of the PTI and takes legal action against them.

Posted in Dawn on May 10, 2021

