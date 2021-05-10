The country needs the breath, not the Prime Minister’s residence: Rahul Gandhi





Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATIONAL. The country needs breath, not the residence of the Prime Minister: Rahul Gandhi. Striking the Center to continue construction work on the Central Vista redevelopment project amid the unleashed COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday the country needed a breath, not the Prime’s residence. minister. The Central Vista redevelopment project – the country’s power corridor – includes a new triangular parliament building, a joint central secretariat, the renovation of the three km long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the Gateway of India and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice-President. The government has reduced construction work on the ambitious project as part of “essential services” to ensure the smooth movement of workers during the ongoing lockdown in Delhi. “The country needs a breath, not the Prime Minister’s residence,” Gandhi said in a tweet, sharing photos of people lining up to fill oxygen cylinders and construction work on the Central Vista project in Rajpath . Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases, several states have faced crippling oxygen shortages, leaving hospitals and patients’ family members to scramble to ensure a constant supply. Gandhi and his congressional party have called on the government to put aside its plans on the Central Vista project and prioritize improving the country’s medical infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic to save the lives of people. The opposition party also criticized the Center for labeling construction work on the Central Vista project “essential services” and accusing the government of having the wrong priorities. In another tweet, Gandhi said the pandemic is spreading rapidly in rural areas. “After cities, villages also depend on God,” the former congressman tweeted in Hindi. India recorded 4.03,738 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.22.96,414 while 4,092 more deaths brought the death toll to 2,42,362, according to the ministry Union Health. Latest news from India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos