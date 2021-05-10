Jokowi issues new presidential decree for Nadiem & Bahlil, listen!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally issued a new regulation on the duties and functions of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Coordination Council of Investments (BKPM).

The regulation is contained in the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) 31/2021 concerning the structuring of the tasks and functions of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / BKPM.

This legal umbrella was issued because the government had to organize tasks and functions in order to maintain the continuity of the implementation of government affairs, as stated in the regulation, Monday (10/4/2021).

Based on the provisions of Article 1 of the Regulation, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Ministry of Research and Technology will direct and coordinate two things.

First,is the implementation of government affairs in the field of education and culture. Then second,to administer government affairs in the field of science and technology.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM at the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, as stipulated in Article 2, also directs and coordinates two things.

First,namely the administration of government affairs in the investment sector. Then, the second is the implementation of government bonds in the investment sector carried out by BKPM.

“The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology is coordinated by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture. The coordinating agency of the Ministry of Investment / Investment is coordinated by the coordinating minister of the sea and investment “, indicates this regulation.

With regard to the implementation of the tasks and functions related to government affairs in the education and culture sector, the Ministry of Education and Culture uses the human resources and the budget available according to their attributions and functions within the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Meanwhile, those related to government affairs in the field of science and technology use the human resources of the Ministry of Education and Culture and use part of the budget that comes from the Ministry of Research and Technology. / the National Agency for Research and Innovation.

Mainly for the implementation of the missions and functions of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM using the human resources and the budget available at the BKPM.

“The execution of the use of the budget as planned will be further regulated by the Minister of Finance at the latest 14 working days after the promulgation of the present presidential regulation”, it reads in this regulation.

Regarding the organization of ministries, as stipulated in the presidential decree, it was proposed by the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) to the President.

“The organizational arrangement of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council referred to in these presidential regulations will be completed by July 31 at the latest. 2021 ”, we read in the provisions of article 9.

Presidential decree number 31/2021 this has been in effect since its promulgation on April 28, 2021 and can be viewed on the page Secretariat of the JDIH Cabinet.

“When this Presidential Regulation comes into force, all existing positions as well as officials occupying positions in the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Investment Coordination Council will continue to exercise their functions until they are re-regulated by a presidential regulation concerning the organization and working procedures of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council “, underlined in Article 6.

Currently, the post of Minister of Education and Research and Technology is still given to Nadiem Makarim, while the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM is Bahlil Lahadalia.

