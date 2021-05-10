Turkish Cypriot leaders opposed to unity have Cypriot passports | cyprus, politics





NICOSIA – Nine leaders of the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side of Cyprus who do not recognize the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government which is a member of the European Union hold their passports, including leader Ersin Tatar. This created a hubbub within days of participating in UN-brokered talks in Geneva aimed at reuniting the divided island after Turkey illegally seized the northern third in two 1974 invasions. Tatar, a radical nationalist who has said he will do whatever Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants, demanded recognition from the occupied side in what he said was a two-state solution to accept his government. Only Turkey in the world recognizes the self-proclaimed republic in the occupied territory and does not recognize the legitimate government and bans its ships and planes and has declared that it will never withdraw a standing army of 35,000 men there. Only two of the 11 self-proclaimed ministers on the Turkish Cypriot side do not have Cypriot passports, said the UAE-funded Ahval news site which reports on Turkish affairs. The revelations were made by Cypriot and Tatar media, Ahval said, confirmed the information and “if there is a way to make it I will,” adding that he had never used it although this makes it possible to travel within the EU. Persons accepted to be of Cypriot origin and born on the island before the 1974 invasion may receive an identity card and passport from the Republic of Cyprus on the basis of a founding agreement for the establishment of the Republic in 1960. Their children have the same rights. Another ultra-nationalist and self-proclaimed foreign leader of the Turkish-Cypriot side, Tahsin Erturulolu, also has a Cypriot passport, the Bugün Kbrs news site reported, releasing part of his registration number. “The matter has been distorted,” Erturulolu said, according to Kbrs Postas, and said he was the victim of a smear campaign by the Greek Cypriot government whose passport he holds while refusing to recognize the administration. “The Greek Cypriots and the international community must accept the undeniable reality of two distinct national entities, two distinct states, two distinct democracies, two distinct peoples,” Erturulolu told the Financial Times at the end of March. He described Turkey as the homeland of the occupied side. “When I was born in 1953, Cyprus was a British colony. After the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, Republic identity cards were issued to all Turkish Cypriot citizens, ”Erturulolu said. “But I have not been to the south of the island since the partition of 1974 and I have not asked for an identity card or a passport,” he said in his defense without saying s ‘he would return it or if he had already used it. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades called Turkish Cypriots citizens in an Easter televised message and reports said more than 160,000 Turkish Cypriots hold Republic of Cyprus identity cards or passports, Yenidüzen newspaper said. as the shutter intensified.

