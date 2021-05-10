Trump 2020 election lawsuit leads to disciplinary demands for lawyers





Courts are assessing whether some of the unsuccessful court challenges in the 2020 presidential election were frivolous or inappropriate and justify punishment for the lawyers who filed them.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, and in some cases the Trump campaign itself, have filed and lost dozens of lawsuits aimed at blocking or overturning election results in winning battlefield states by Democrat Joe Biden.

Some Democratic governors and other state and local officials who have been prosecuted have filed petitions asking the judges who heard the cases to impose penalties on the plaintiffs’ lawyers and, in some cases, the plaintiffs themselves. Some have also filed separate complaints with disciplinary bodies that can reprimand, suspend or dismiss lawyers who violate their professional obligations.

Judges rarely pronounce sanctions. They may include an obligation to pay other sides ‘attorneys’ fees, other legal fees or court penalties, as well as non-monetary actions such as censorship or mandatory ethics training.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and other officials called on U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit to punish Sidney Powell and other attorneys who sued the state in late November on behalf of six Republican voters, alleging systemic fraud denied Mr. Trump a victory there. In December, the Obama-appointed judge ruled that lawyers were lacking diligence in bringing claims based solely on speculation and conjecture.

Ms. Whitmers’ legal team demanded reimbursement of approximately $ 11,000 in attorney fees, alleging that the trial was abusive and designed to undermine the integrity of the election results and people’s confidence in the electoral process. The city of Detroit, in another motion, called for lawyers to be fined and fined at least equal to what they raised through fundraising campaigns to challenge the results.

Ms Powells’ legal team defended her Michigan lawsuit in a brief, saying the sanctions requests are not aimed at upholding the integrity of the legal profession or complaining about repetitive and vexatious litigation. They constitute a new form of political retribution. The judge could rule at any time.

Mr. Trump and his legal team face three Wisconsin sanctions petitions, filed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and other officials, asking about $ 250,000 in attorney fees. Mr. Trump, in a December 2 lawsuit, alleged state election officials intentionally undermined guarantees for mail-in ballots and allowed ballot tampering. A Trump-appointed federal judge, Brett Ludwig, dismissed the case, saying the claims had failed in law and in fact.

There is no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to shoulder the cost of this attempted hijacking of the democratic process, Mr. Evers’ lawyers said in their motion calling for attorney fees and punitive penalties.

Jason Miller, senior adviser to Mr Trump, said: These sanctions motions are just majestic garbage that will fail. The campaign has until June 10 to respond to court.

New York University law professor Stephen Gillers said the legal standards for trying a frivolous or abusive lawsuit are high, making such claims difficult to win. I think the judges will give a lot of leeway to election lawyers who present very weak demands, because election law is so closely tied to the values ​​of democracy, he said. But that doesn’t mean you get a pass. There’s a past point that you can’t go.

Tensions escalated in Detroit on Wednesday following a dispute over election observers’ access to the city’s main mail-counting center. The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan in an attempt to stop the counting of postal votes. Photo: Getty Images

Some judges themselves have raised the prospect of sanctions. In February, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington referred attorney Erick Kaardal for disciplinary review by the Courts Grievance Committee. Mr Kaardal sued the House of Representatives, the Senate, former Vice President Mike Pence, the Electoral College and state officials from the battlefield in December on behalf of state lawmakers and Trump voters, challenging long-standing federal electoral counting laws and seeking to block certification.

In referring Mr. Kaardal to the committee, Justice Boasberg, a person appointed by Obama, suggested that prosecuting the lawyers was political policy.

Mr. Kaardal appealed. The referral has a significant dissuasive effect on future litigants who could be dissuaded from making good faith arguments to their clients in favor of an extension, modification or reversal of the existing law, has t he stated in a memoir last month.

Regardless of the proceedings in particular court cases, some lawyers face complaints filed with disciplinary committees that have the power to suspend or terminate lawyers.

In New York City, several complaints have been filed against Rudy Giuliani, a former personal attorney for Mr. Trump, including those signed by retired judges, former prosecutors and other attorneys. They asked a grievance committee overseen by New York State courts to discipline him over allegations he made unsubstantiated allegations about voter fraud and helped instigate the Jan.6 unrest. at the Capitol. The committee, which acts in secret, can recommend sanctions ranging from warning to delisting. The process can be long and we do not know if or how the committee will act.

A representative for Mr. Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment.

Lin Wood sued members of the Georgia State Bars Disciplinary Board over their request to undergo a mental health assessment. Photo: Meg Kinnard / Associated Press

Lin Wood, who has filed several lawsuits challenging the November election results, sued members of the Georgia state bars disciplinary board in federal court over their request to undergo a mental health assessment. In a court file on Monday, the state bar cited allegations the lawyer engaged in erratic behavior and filed error-riddled legal submissions.

The actions taken against me by the Georgia State Bar are frivolous and are driven by the political agenda of the elite who currently control the Georgia Bar, Mr Wood said. A hearing is scheduled for May 13.

As part of a follow-up to a pre-election case, the Fifth U.S. Court of Appeals in March ordered a Democratic legal team to pay reasonable attorney fees and double costs incurred by the state of Texas in the part of a challenge to a state law that eliminated the ability for voters to check a single box to choose all candidates for a political party.

The court, in a 2-1 vote, said Marc Elias and other attorneys for Perkins Coie LLP filed a petition almost identical to an earlier petition that the court denied and did not want to do.

The lawyers have asked the court to reconsider their decision and are now represented by Paul Clement, who served as the United States’ solicitor general in the George W. Bush administration.

This is a good faith error that bears little resemblance to the misconduct that appellate courts typically sanction, Mr. Clement said in a brief.

Write to Brent Kendall at [email protected] and to Alexa Corse at [email protected]

