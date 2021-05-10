Capt Amarinder Singh asks PM Narendra Modi for more oxygen: the Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, May 9 As daily Covid affairs crossed the 4 lakh mark for the third day in a row and daily deaths hit 4,092 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the chief ministers of four states to bear heavy loads even as the nation’s capital entered another lockdown until May 17. 4.03 lakh fresh cases TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS 2,42,362

ACTIVE CASE 37,36,648

4,092 deaths in 24 hours

The O2 working group appointed by the SC holds its first meeting The prime minister met with the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand, states which have witnessed increasing trends in Covid cases over the past fifteen weeks. Case positivity rates continue to be above 15% in these states, with Karnataka showing 29.9% positivity, Bihar 18 and Punjab 17.5%. Uttarakhand has witnessed a spike in cases for a week now. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, urged the prime minister to increase the state’s oxygen quota and ensure an urgent supply of vaccines. Capt Amarinder told the prime minister that the Punjab was unable to launch phase III of the vaccination process for the 18-44 age group, but would now start in government hospitals from of Monday after the administration of a lakh of doses. He also informed Modi that the state urgently needed 300 metric tons (MT) of oxygen. The prime minister, official sources said, advised CMs to consider local micro-containment as advised by experts who said all districts with more than 10% positivity and more than 60% oxygen and an intensive care bed capacity should be locked for two weeks. to facilitate health systems and save time to prepare and recover. Delhi, meanwhile, entered the fourth lockdown today with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing tougher restrictions, including the suspension of the Delhi metro and a ban on weddings in public places. Weddings with 20 people will only be allowed at the house and the courts and banquet hall and hotel owners will either have to refund deposits for reservations or adjust them for later periods. Kejriwal said the lockdown helped reduce Delhi’s case positivity rate from 35% on April 26 to 23% today, but the cases were still too high to handle. He said the oxygen crisis was easing. Maruti partners with 2 companies to increase O2 production New Delhi: The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India, said on Sunday it had partnered with two NCR-based companies to boost production from PSA oxygen production plants. ‘Vax Live’ concert raises $ 302 million The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity raised $ 302 million, exceeding the organization’s campaign target. Aus to keep the borders closed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that the country’s borders would remain closed indefinitely to the rest of the world in order to protect Australians from strains of Covid-19.







