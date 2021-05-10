Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan-Saudi ties are strong





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to expatriates in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Picture Radio Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks to Pakistani expatriates in Jeddah. He says a new Pakistan will emerge very soon, defeating the status quo mafias. This is a very decisive moment for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan in its difficult times and said the ties between the two countries have grown even stronger.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing expats at the Digital Roshan Account function in Jeddah during his three-day official visit to the kingdom.

He said that Pakistanis have a huge emotional attachment to the kingdom because he has always supported them in difficult times.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would have defaulted if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had not helped consolidate its foreign exchange reserves. If we had defaulted, there would have been serious consequences, he added.

He said the kingdom not only helped Pakistan with its foreign exchange reserves, but also gave it oil on deferred payments.

Naya Pakistan will emerge very soon

Prime Minister Khan shared good news with expats that a new Pakistan would emerge very soon, beating the status quo mafias.

He said maybe they were getting things of disappointment coming from Pakistan through the newspapers, but I’m talking about the battle, the direction the struggle is heading, is towards the Pakistan of the Quaid, who believed in the rule of law.

The prime minister explained that he was leading a battle to free the country from such mafias, who wanted to continue with the old Pakistan, while he was fighting for Pakistan, which would have been 70 years ago, but the destiny was hijacked and the country continued to drift away from its destiny.

He argued that the battle for independence always takes time. But God willing, I share this good news with you that very soon a new Pakistan will be before you, because no one can stop this change, he stressed.

On the one hand, the status quo, on the other, the mafias who are trying to save the old system, he said.

On the other hand, all the Pakistani people are with me, leading the way for change and the rule of law. It is in fact a struggle for the rule of law. A society arises where the rule of law prevails, where there is no rule of law but power, a society cannot develop, he argued.

He said on the one hand there is a system of humanity and justice, while on the other there is a jungle system. Where the supremacy of power reigns, the country cannot develop. On the one hand, there are the old states and the mafias who take advantage of the corrupt system and they are all together. On the other hand, the people and our government are fighting for a change, he said.

Roshan Digital Account

Regarding the Digital Roshan account, PM Khan said it was a great program and he was working to tap the potential of Pakistanis overseas and increase currencies.

He said the goal of the Roshan Digital Account portal is to improve remittances by tapping into the real potential of overseas Pakistanis. Economic stability in the country has paved the way for the diaspora to invest in Pakistan, he noted.

Social media helped PTI take power

The Prime Minister said that no one could stop this change because there was awareness in the country and the nation understood the problems, which did not exist before, the reason was social media, young people had information that never existed before.

Our party came to power through social media and youth; this change is also due to youth.

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said that despite COVID-19, we are saving livelihoods and the economy simultaneously. Comparing Pakistan with its neighboring countries, he said the country’s economic indicators are positive and exports are increasing.

He said overseas Pakistanis send funds to their families in Pakistan but the government has not been able to convince them to invest in Pakistan and there are several reasons for this.

‘Decisive moment’

Prime Minister Khan asked Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia to keep in touch with the expatriates and resolve their issues.

He also spoke about how Pakistanis overseas were being treated by Pak’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia, from which he had received information.

We have received reports and complaints that the Pakistani community has not received services in the past 18 months, he said.

He said the coronavirus had destroyed the world’s most powerful economies and the exports of Pakistani neighbors had fallen dramatically.

But, he added, Pakistan’s exports were increasing and its construction industry was developing. The industry creates jobs, he said, adding that it was a very defining moment for Pakistan. We have strengthened our relationship with Saudi Arabia and this is very important to us. “

