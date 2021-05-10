Queens Speech to Feature Planning System Review Report





The Queen’s Speech will feature a homeownership planning bill in the Midlands and the North with the aim of further strengthening the Tories’ position in traditional homes of work, it has been reported.

Conservative leaders believe the number of people who owned their homes was key to the party’s gains in last week’s local election, according to the Times.

Labor has come under fire in parts of the country, losing control of a multitude of councils and suffering a defeat at the hands of Boris Johnson’s Tories in Hartlepool, the North East constituency electing a Tory MP for the first time since 1959 . The party also lost control of Durham Council for the first time in a century, saw its local leader deposed by the Greens in Sheffield and witnessed heavy defeats in the authorities in Rotherham and Sunderland. According to the newspaper, the planning bill aims to increase homeownership rates in small towns and villages in areas that have historically voted Labor. The reforms would simplify the planning process to make it more difficult for existing owners to block new housing projects, as the country is divided into “growth” or “protection” zones. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of a giant inflatable of himself as he celebrates the Conservative Party’s victory in the Hartlepool by-parliamentary election (Owen Humphreys / PA) It is believed that automatic planning approval will be given to homes, hospitals, schools, shops and offices in growing areas, while development in protected areas will be limited but not excluded. The Times also reported that the government is preparing to test a ‘first-home program’ in the former Labor stronghold of Bolsover, Derbyshire, which will give discounts of at least 30% to first-time buyers in their area. . The Queen’s Speech could also feature a long-awaited overhaul of the social services sector, with Cabinet Minister Michael Gove’s prediction that reforms would pass through Parliament within the next seven months, a possible indication that the proposals could make this happen. Tuesday announcement. Mr Gove, asked if the welfare overhaul would be part of the Queen’s Speech, told Times Radio: “We are working to make sure we have an effective welfare plan for now. This work is ongoing. “So, by the end of the year, you will have a specific social protection plan that will at least be written into the statutes. “We want to make sure that we can get the support of all parties. It’s essential. “This is what the Prime Minister has always said. The more support we can get for this from all parties, and hopefully we do, the faster we can be. “ Shadow Occupational Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: ‘The test of whether this Queen’s Speech truly takes into account the British people is whether it comes up with an appropriate bailout for the NHS and provides a solution to social protection as Boris Johnson promised on the Downing Steps. Street almost two years ago. Downing Street has signaled that the Queen’s May 11 speech – when the monarch sets out the government’s legislative agenda – will once again highlight Mr Johnson’s ambitions to ‘level up’. Officials said that in addition to supporting the nation’s recovery from Covid-19 and supporting the NHS, the speech will include bills designed to ‘spread opportunity across the UK’. Downing Street said the Queen’s speech will focus on Boris Johnson’s goal of ‘spreading the opportunities’ (Owen Humphreys / PA) Downing Street has confirmed that its agenda, which is expected to be revealed when Parliament officially opens, will see the return of both the controversial Police, Crime, Sentences and Courts Bill and the environment, which they say will set legally binding environmental targets in preparation for the Cop26 international summit in Glasgow later this year. The old bill was put on hold in the last parliamentary session after it sparked violent protests in parts of the UK. If approved, it would give police in England and Wales more power to put an end to protests deemed too loud or disruptive, with those convicted facing fines or jail time. Usually one of the most colorful events of the parliamentary year, the Queen’s Speech this year will be a scaled-down affair due to coronavirus restrictions. The Queen’s visit to the Palace of Westminster will see far fewer MPs and peers, a reduced royal procession into the House of Lords from where the speech is made, and no diplomatic or non-parliamentary guests will be allowed.







