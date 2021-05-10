Visiting Pasuruan, Khofifah Shows Halal Anchor Bipang





Surabaya, CNN Indonesia – Java Governor KhofifahIndarParawansa along with Pasuruan Mayor Saifullah Yusuf or Gus Ipul exhibited local products from Bipang Jangkar during a visit to Pasuruan, East Java. This typical Pasuruan Bipang Jangkar has been in production for 72 years. Khofifah also took a close look at Bipang Jangkar’s production on Jalan Lombok number 36 Trajeng, Pangunggrejo, Pasuruan City, Sunday (9/5). Khofifah said that Bipang Jangkar is a halal product which has been in Pasuruan for a long time. “My visit to Bipang Jangkar at the same time ensures that Bipang Jangkar is different from viral ones that have non-halal raw materials,” Khofifah said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in commemoration of Indonesian Pride Day, urged the public to buy Bipang Ambawang. The video is viral because Bipang refers to the acronym for roast pork, a typical West Kalimantan culinary treat. In a short video posted to social media on May 5, Jokowi urged the public to buy Bipang Ambawang online amid the ban on returning home. Besides the virality of the video which made Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi apologize as the event organizer, there is a hidden blessing for the traders of Bipang Ambawang. (frd) According to Khofifah, in every recitation visited, Bipang Jangkar products are almost always found. The main raw material comes from processed rice. “So I want to tell all parties that the Bipang Jangkar of Pasuruan Production is 72 years old and is legal,” he said. Khofifah said that before Eid like this, the demand for Bipang usually increases. Good for souvenirs and serving at home. “Many of Bipang Jangkar’s products have been altered in such a way with various flavors and are attractively packaged. Again, people don’t worry,” he said. Bipang Jangkar himself, a pioneer since 1940 by Kwee Pwee Bhook. This meal is already famous among sailors who stop at Pasuruan Port to be used as a souvenir. Centered on Jalan Lombok near the port of Pasuruan City, this rice-based, sweet-tasting snack is very popular with locals in East Java. As well as being able to choose different flavors of Bipang, the shop can also see firsthand how Bipang is made and the bread that is produced. So that it becomes a sensation and believes in its quality by the connoisseur. “Buyers will know for themselves that the materials and tools used are hygienic enough,” he said. Every day, Bipang Jangkar is able to sell products and turnover of around 10-20 million per day. This number will increase rapidly on holidays and weekends. Not only that, Bipang Jangkar Pasuruan is also able to serve customers online. (frd / ugo)



