PM Modi immediately assures 100MT of oxygen in Karnataka after discussions with BS Yediyurappa | Bengaluru News







Sources close to Yediyurappa said he had highlighted oxygen scarcity as the main reason for Covid deaths in Karnataka and asked Modi to allocate more, given the growing demand. Son said Modi assured him that he would send 100MT immediately and gradually increase the allowance to the state. BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to increase oxygen allocation to Karnataka when the latter called him to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.Sources close to Yediyurappa said he had highlighted oxygen scarcity as the main reason for Covid deaths in Karnataka and asked Modi to allocate more, given the growing demand. Son said Modi assured him that he would send 100MT immediately and gradually increase the allowance to the state. The states requirement was valued at 1,700 MT last week and its estimate is expected to cross 2,000 MT while the center allocation in Karnataka remains at 975 MT. The CH had recently ordered the Center to increase the States quota to 1200 MT and, subsequently, the short Supreme quashed the Center’s request to stay the higher court order.

Yediyurappa also informed the prime minister that Karnatakas needed 93 tankers to transport oxygen from various parts of the state. The state currently has 17 tankers.

CM informed PM of tighter lockdown from today

The oxygen situation was mainly discussed during the call. The chief minister explained the gravity of the situation, citing the Chamarajanagar tragedy in which 23 people died in the district hospital due to lack of oxygen. The prime minister has assured his support, an official from the chief ministers’ office said.

Yediyurappa reportedly explained the measures taken to contain the pandemic. He informed Modi of the stricter lockdown imposed from Monday and told him the situation in the state is expected to improve in two weeks. He also explained the ongoing vaccination campaign describing the campaign aimed at those 45 and over as being quite successful.

Confusion over the allocation of oxy

For the past 48 hours, confusion has reigned in Karnataka over the reduction in oxygen supplies to districts and the increase for Bengaluru. The government reduced the allocation to Dharwad from 40 kiloliters of liquid oxygen to 36 kiloliters.

According to government sources, one of the main reasons for the confusion is that the state decided to take the actual requirement of the districts rather than ad hoc assessments by the deputy commissioners and ministers in charge of the districts.

Senior ministers say the confusion arose after Karnataka took the May 6 oxygen requirement from all district administrations to file an affidavit in the Karnataka High Court.

However, this is a dynamic and workload sensitive situation. Therefore, we asked the chief secretary to step in and clarify this issue to the districts, a senior cabinet minister said.

