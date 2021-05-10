China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy prompted France to support Taiwan

On the eve of 2021, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping announced by video conference that they had reached consensus on the EUChina Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), on which 35 rounds of negotiations had already been conducted. during the previous seven years. The news made headlines around the world. However, it was recently reported that the EU-China investment deal is now in question due to mutual sanctions between the EU and China. Meanwhile, the French Senate for the first time adopted a resolution in favor of Taiwan participation in international organizations without opposition. Why has the EU become so icy towards China in less than six months?

In March, as the world was optimistic about EU-China cooperation, the EU, acting alongside the US, UK and Canada, imposed sanctions, including travel bans and freezes of assets, to four Chinese officials for human rights abuses of the Uyghur people of Xinjiang. In response, China quickly announced retaliatory sanctions against ten members of the European Parliament and parliaments from EU countries. China’s counter-sanctions sparked protests from the main political caucuses of the European Parliament and its president. They said that the ratification of the CAI should be based on the lifting of sanctions by China. European Commission officials responsible for the negotiations also said efforts to ratify the CAI have been put on hold.

In addition, Thierry Breton, a Frenchman who is European Commissioner for the Internal Market and former Minister of Finance of France, even said bluntly that the CAI was not exactly an agreement but rather an intention, adding that it would still take a lot. long before. the content of the agreement could be implemented. His remarks were no different from a stop sign for the CAI. What was the reason for such a drastic change? Was the anger of French officials in the EU just a coincidence, or were there other factors?

Blatant interference in the internal affairs of other countries

In fact, France has long been attentive to China’s expansionist behavior, and was the first European ally of the United States to act in accordance with the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy. During a visit to the Australian military base on Garden Island, near Sydney, French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time integrated the Indo-Pacific into French diplomatic policy, calling for a new strategic alliance with the India and Australia in response to the challenges of the Asia-Pacific Region and an increasingly assertive China.

France’s concerns about China’s increasing naval presence stem from the fact that the many small islands under French sovereignty across the Indian Ocean are increasingly overshadowed by Chinese naval threats.

In addition, Alain Richard, senior French senator and former Minister of Defense, who was to lead a delegation in March in Taiwan, was warned by the Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye. The blatant interference in the form of wolf warrior diplomacy has greatly infuriated French politicians and the public. Richard quickly lobbied for a vote in the French Senate in favor of Taiwanese participation in international organizations, such as the World Health Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization, INTERPOL and the United Nations Framework Convention. United Nations on climate change, and meetings. The motion was passed with 304 votes in favor and no opposition.

The Senate’s multi-party support for Taiwan participation in unopposed international organizations is precisely a backlash against Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy.

Chinese diplomats have long been known for their actions, which are carried out not only for national propaganda purposes, but also in the interest of their own promotions in the bureaucratic hierarchy. These actions have long aroused the discontent of politicians and populations in many countries. Another classic example was the Lithuanian government’s announcement of the establishment of an office in Taiwan. The reasons for the move included not only China’s inability to deliver on its investment promises to Lithuania, but also Chinese diplomats’ interference in Lithuanian support for the anti-extradition movement and peaceful protests in Hong Kong. . An unmistakably anti-communist country, Lithuania loathes Beijing’s behavior and has chosen to support Taiwan instead, which has similar values ​​as well as industries that can complement each other.

However, it is important for the Taiwanese people to remember that the support of the international community is not a guarantee of the international participation of the Taiwanese. From a trade and globalization perspective, the huge Chinese market will be highly sought after by developed countries after the pandemic. The speech Antony Blinken gave at the G7 foreign ministers meeting, in which he said the United States was not pursuing a cold war with China Cold War and would not ask its allies to take sides, illustrates the limits of the strength of democratic nations at the moment.

Moreover, the participation of Taiwanese in international organizations is not determined by democratic countries, but by a country, a voice. With the influence of China in international organizations, the road of Taiwans to return to international organizations on the strength of European and American support is still paved with difficulties.

In all fairness to the international community, while in the past it has turned a blind eye to the existence of Taiwans due to the Beijing One-China Principle, it once again gives due consideration to Taiwan due to China’s expansionist behavior. China and the diplomacy of war wolves. By comparing the attitudes of Europe and the United States with a cover story from The Economist, which describes Taiwan as the most dangerous place in the world, we can see the success of the strategy of deception and intimidation of Beijing. As the will of the Taiwanese people to wage a war with China remains uncertain and the United States remains war-weary after the war on terror, the PLA’s attack on Taiwan seems possible.

Taiwan should shed the shackles of protectionism and join the CPTPP

But given the great social, economic and political crises in China and its neighboring countries, the repulsion of China’s expansionist behavior, we can see that a military attack on Taiwan will not solve the complex problems between the United States, China and Taiwan, but will only cause democratic countries to continue its containment of China, inflicting unbearable damage to China’s economy. Therefore, at a time when European and American countries have started to help Taiwan return to the world stage in response to China’s wolf warrior diplomacy, we must remain calm and cautious and demonstrate our democratic resilience. We must also end protectionism and adhere to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which will be the foundation of our national security.

(Lin Tzu-li, associate professor, Department of Political Science, Tunghai University)

Click on here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our Opinions section: [email protected]

Apple Daily reserves the right to decline, abbreviate, edit, or edit Customer Opinion Columns for reasons of accuracy, length, clarity and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns at the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the editors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in the App Store or Google Play