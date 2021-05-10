PTI and by-elections





Any party in power, anywhere in a democratic country, would be seriously concerned about the string of electoral losses in the space of a few months. Not if the PTI or it seems.

The ruling party has lost not one, not two, but 10 by-elections since February of this year, and those losses are not confined to just one province. He lost in rural areas as well as in urban constituencies.

The Punjab is understandable although for a party in power both in the province and at the federal level, this is not so common given the history of by-elections in Pakistan. Midway through its term, the ruling party is usually in a much more advantageous position to distribute all-round benefits, jobs, development work, thana / kacheri problem solving, school admissions. and others. Therefore, winning a by-election is not a measure of the popularity of the ruling party.

The loss at Nowshera remains the most embarrassing for the PTI. After all, this is the home constituency of Defense Minister and former CM Pervez Khattak. Probably Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most influential politician, Khattak would not even have considered this election worthy of all resources. As it turned out, the ruling party was overconfident in its popularity, not only in the KP, but across the country.

Losing a by-election is bad enough, but what do you say when the party not only fails to keep its seat, but comes fifth out of six main contenders? This is what happened in Karachi constituency NA-249. After Nowshera, losing so badly in Karachi is perhaps the ruling party’s biggest loss in the recent by-elections. The party won 14 seats in Karachi in the 2018 election. Without these 14 NA seats, Imran Khan would not have passed the vote of confidence as prime minister. Its coalition partner MQM won six seats in the 2018 election. In the recent by-elections in Karachi, the MQM is the last while the PTI is the penultimate. Doesn’t say much about the popularity of the ruling coalition.

In almost all cases, the margin widened in favor of the opposition parties except perhaps Wazirabad. In less than three years in power, the erosion of popularity is significant. There are two main reasons for this. First, it reinforces the widespread perception of rigging in the 2018 election in favor of the PTI. This included both pre-ballot rigging and large-scale polling day. Several potential winning candidates from other parties were forced to join the PTI, particularly in southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Election day 2018 was marked by incidents of ballot stuffing, but more importantly, the vote counting process left a lot to be desired. Finally, the failure of the RTS, the electronic results communication system, remains a mystery. There was also the deliberate campaign against the political opposition, in particular the PML-N, several of whose leaders were disqualified before the elections on one pretext or another. At the time of the elections on July 25, 2018, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in prison. It is not an ideal environment for any party to go to the polls.

The second possible reason for the PTI’s losses in the recent by-elections is its poor performance over the past three years. With unprecedented price increases in essential items, job losses for millions and millions more falling below the poverty line, Pakistanis rightly feel disappointed with the ruling party. All major macroeconomic indicators have steadily deteriorated since the party came to power in August 2018.

Growth fell from a very healthy 5.8 percent to a negative 0.4 percent last year. This year it is expected to be between 1.5% and 2%, still well below what is reasonable for a country like Pakistan. GDP per capita fell by almost 10 percent. Rarely in their history have Pakistanis faced a worse economic situation than the past three years. Add in sugar, wheat, LNG, drugs, petroleum, etc., and it fits perfectly in a failed government.

Disillusion has grown in recent years. This is a direct consequence of the expectations that were built by the party before it came to power. All of these promises were never kept. And over time, people started to lose hope. Once this desperate situation sets in, it is reflected when people express their discontent at the polling stations.

Imran Khan claims he understands the West better than anyone. If he understands Western countries as well as he claims, he should know that the leader of any Western democracy would have dissolved parliament under similar conditions. At first glance, such a possibility does not exist in Pakistan. On the contrary, Imran Khan and his cabinet colleagues continue to believe in their popularity.

There are roughly two years until the 2023 general election. The last year of a government is the election year in which all political parties, including the ruling party, will campaign. As such, the government has approximately 12 to 15 months at its disposal to begin producing results that meet the expectations of the population. It will have to significantly improve its service delivery in order to regain the confidence of the population. This performance improvement will only be possible if it is competently led by the PM.

The days of apologies are long gone, as evidenced by the recent by-elections. We will only know if the Prime Minister understands the frustration of the people in the next few months. Even more important is whether he has the capacity to handle economic and other challenges and whether he has a quality team at his disposal. If the past is any indicator, the chances of a revival are not so bright.

The writer is the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, and former Governor Sindh.

Twitter: @Real_MZubair

