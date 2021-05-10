The politician against the bureaucracy





The recent public altercation with Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot was condemned by many without addressing the underlying issue in addition to the personal rudeness of the Awans, the incident demonstrates the close relationship between the representatives of the people and the state bureaucracy .

Publicly insulting bureaucrats or threatening to discipline officials is one of the biggest populist tools in the country’s political dictionary used to bolster the image of rulers. Moreover, such behavior reflects the deep distrust of politicians towards bureaucracy and appreciation of the general weariness of the man on the street towards public officials.

Instead of making her unpopular, Firdous Ashiq Awans’ behavior may have made her more popular and added to her image of being a man on the PTI team. In the past, leaders have also been honored for publicly disciplining officials, especially those in the administrative services and the police. The history of the first PPP government in the 1970s is filled with incidents where even the jiyalas (workers) party was known to have abused deputy commissioners etc. In the early 1990s, a senior Okara police superintendent passed out after being publicly scolded and then suspended by the prime minister. Reasonably behaving leaders are also haunted by the need to control the public service.

While the public rebuke resonates with the ordinary citizen, it indicates a lack of imagination to reform the bureaucracy, which is the underlying problem behind such behavior. Broadly speaking, governments from Yahya Khan up to Imran Khan have used four strategies to tame public service: (a) instill fear of retribution, dismissal or insult; (b) civil service reforms; (c) populate the bureaucracy with loyalists through side entry and a quota of military personnel; and d) lure a select group of officials into a system of personalized political patronage and use them to discipline the rest. Each government in power has used its own formula to bring the public service under its control and make it work. None have succeeded in making the public service efficient or less corrupt and arrogant.

We see two sets of relationships: (a) between military governments and the civilian bureaucracy; and (b) between political regimes and civil bureaucracy. While military governments have also been unable to produce greater efficiency, they have succeeded in leading public service by instilling fear mingled with consciousness with a sense of camaraderie. Since the military first turned the table on civilian bureaucracy in 1958, which was instrumental in the passage of the first martial law, officials have remained in a subordinate relationship with their counterparts.

Over the past decade or more, services like the police seem to be following in the military’s footsteps to strengthen power in society and in power politics. Political governments, on the other hand, have struggled to develop a healthy partnership with the bureaucracy. Even where efficiency is relatively improved as Pervaiz Elahi and later Shahbaz Sharif did in the Punjab, it relies on extension of patronage rather than full subordination.

The relationship between the politician and the civil bureaucracy is based on a deficit of trust at both ends. This goes hand in hand with the fact that both parties see each other as instruments of power. Unlike India, the Pakistani political class has never built a partnership with the civilian bureaucracy to repel military interference. There is an underlying tension that dates back to the instrumentality of civilian bureaucracies in the first martial law of 1958.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tried to discipline the bureaucracy using a mixture of sanctions and reforms. While 1,300 officers were sacked, sweeping reforms were introduced to reduce the power of the CSP class. The government also removed constitutional guarantees of job security, which generations of civil servants have complained of as the main pressure undermining their effectiveness. This is more of an excuse as the bureaucracy succumbed to power and pressure even before the 1970s. However, Bhuttos’ reforms or the treatment of the civil service resulted in a more hostile relationship.

Veteran PPP leader Dr Mubashar Hassan has often spoken of the civil bureaucracy as being the real power behind the bureaucratic power of the state and the weakness of the political forces. In fact, a popular post-1977 myth (besides that America had a hand in hanging Bhuttos) was that the civil bureaucracy was instrumental in the ousting of Bhuttos. The general lack of political stability has sustained the power of the bureaucracy which, in the eyes of the common person, remains the reprehensible naukershahi.

When politicians openly express their power in a crass or sophisticated manner, people applaud because Bhuttos’ definition of public service as a group of Brahmins who are unmatched in their snobbery and arrogance, isolated from the life of the people and unable to identify with them, resonates. with them. Dr Saeed Shafqat, who is one of the few people who has observed civil bureaucracy for years and written about it, would probably say that it might not be fair to call officials mandarins because their class base has changed over the years. However, institutional behavior remains Brahmanic. The origin of the current bureaucracy being the middle class does not inculcate institutional egalitarianism, but must be seen as individual members seeing the civil service as a means of social mobility and transforming themselves into, what Shafqat describes as, a elite of success.

So there may be excellent individuals in the bureaucracy, but the institution as a whole, as Andrew Wilder argued in his article on Civil Service Reforms in Pakistan, retains the character of the legitimizing power. of a bureaucratic state rather than a tool at the service of the people. Bureaucracy and bureaucrat generally don’t like being held accountable or being asked about performance.

Governments over the years have failed to turn bureaucracy from an instrument of power into a means of helping the average Joe on the streets. The bureaucracy is too aware of the communication gaps, inability and low intention of those running the government to make institutional improvements. Despite foreign service officials’ dissatisfaction with being publicly denounced, the fact is that Pakistan’s diplomatic missions are generally underperforming in serving the diaspora. However, Imran Khan’s act of public censorship is not necessarily motivated by an intention for reform, but is quickly earning brownie points, especially if he is to run for office in the future.

An even greater reality is that Khan’s formula for civil service reforms led by Dr Ishrat Hussain has not worked, leaving the country with an ambitious and frustrated prime minister, and equally despondent masses.

The writer is a former public servant and research associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London.

Twitter: @iamthedrifter

