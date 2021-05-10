Not yet a year as Minister of Commerce, Mr. Lutfi has “ assigned his body ” to Jokowi twice





Jakarta – Trade Minister Lutfi is one of the ministers appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in December 2020. In less than a year in power, Lutfi straightened Jokowi’s statement twice. Both statements were made by Jokowi at a Ministry of Commerce event. More warmly, Lutfi stood up and apologized to the audience for President Jokowi’s speech regarding the promotion of Ambawang’s Culinary Bipang Grilled Pork from West Kalimantan. Here are two summaries on Lutfi to straighten out Jokowi’s statement: 1. The question of the invitation to hate foreign products At the opening of the 2021 Ministry of Commerce working meeting on Thursday (03/04/2021), the president Jokowi ask all stakeholders to glorify the love of Indonesian products. Not only that, he also called for a campaign to hate foreign products. According to him, 270 million people represent a very large market for a country. This market must be protected so that it is not controlled by foreign products. “Calls to love our own products, Indonesian products must continue to echo. Domestic products echo! Hate products from abroad also echo,” Jokowi said in his speech. “Not only love, but hate. Love our products, hate products from abroad,” he said. Then Jokowi’s expression was excited all over. On the same day, Minister of Commerce Lutfi immediately opened his voice to Jokowi’s reasons for promoting foreign products. He said it happened after the report he gave to Jokowi. The report in question is linked to the existence of e-commerce which sells goods across countries. In addition, there is also a predatory pricing practice that kills competition and disrupts SMEs and MSMEs in Indonesia. According to Lutfi, the report indeed caused disappointment for the president and all related parties due to unfair practices in digital commerce. “I beg my media colleagues not to exaggerate this problem. What is wrong is the Minister of Commerce, myself, because I reported to him just before the start of the event and this “is a form of not only its disappointment, but a form of disappointment. For all of us because of the practice, this injustice is causing massive damage to our MSMEs,” Lutfi said in a virtual press conference. He said the report was submitted to the president as a reference to be discussed during the opening ceremony. Lutfi said e-commerce players who sell foreign products across countries threaten the existence of domestic business players. As Minister of Commerce, he reported to the President Jokowi two days ago in order to get serious attention. “I want to clarify things, this is my report to ask him to open a business meeting two days ago, because we have lost MSMEs because of these problems,” Lutfi said.

