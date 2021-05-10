EQS News /

Many Chinese students attend the University of Tokyo, where the “GCSi” was developed

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / In April 2021, the Global Commons Stewardship Index developed by the Global Commons Center at the University of Tokyo in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and Yale University was presented in Chapter 10 of the book, “Understanding the Spillovers and Transboundary Impacts of Public Policies: Implementing the 2030 Agenda for More Resilient Societies”, produced by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Joint Research Center of the European Commission (EC- JRC).

This book is a new governance and analytical tool for managing the cross-border impacts of socio-economic activities, presenting lessons learned from national experiences and new developments in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It presents good practices and has been reviewed by OECD member countries and the European Commission. The introduction of GCSi in this book is very significant because it confirms that the usefulness of the index has been internationally recognized.

On September 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a national goal of carbon neutrality, first by reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2060 through reductions and disposal.

China’s bold plan to address this major global problem has been welcomed around the world. At the same time, there has been a series of moves towards the goal of “carbon neutrality” in countries that have taken the same stance, a notable example of which is the University of Tokyo program.

The University of Tokyo, the top-ranked school in Japan, has over 4,000 foreign students enrolled, over 60% of whom are Chinese students.

In August 2020, the University of Tokyo established the Global Commons Center. With Naoko Ishii as director, the Center is developing a locally shared framework at the international level to find, agree and act on ways to protect shared human ownership of the land (the global commons).

Since its inception, the “Global Commons Center” has actively engaged in a variety of innovative programs. The theme of the second “Tokyo Forum” organized by the University of Tokyo was the introduction of a 10-year plan called “Global Commons Stewardship in the Anthropocene”. Besides organizing the event, Professor Ishii also appeared for two days.

At the Forum, experts from various countries stressed that the time left to save the global environment is quickly running out. As mentioned above, an overview of the new Global Commons Management Index (GCSi), the development of which was led by the University of Tokyo, was also presented.

UN Deputy Secretary General Liu Zhenmin said that “the window to respond to the climate crisis is very limited, and without a rapid response, the effects of climate change will be irreversible.” In Japan, too, awareness of these global environmental conditions is constantly improving.

It is wonderful that these efforts are being made all over the world, but China is taking the initiative to promote them aggressively.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a major Chinese investment bank, held a forum on the topic of “carbon neutrality” in Beijing in March. Liu Shun, the chief analyst who compiled a research report presented therein, estimated that promoting carbon neutrality will generate a total of 60 trillion yuan in related investments over the next 40 years, and that investments in solar energy will represent an additional 20 trillion. yuan. He also said that “carbon-free energy sources” such as solar power, wind power, hydropower and nuclear power will account for 70% of China’s energy consumption structure in 2060. , an increase of 54.1% compared to 2020.

The more China moves towards “carbon neutrality,” the more others in the world will follow in its footsteps and the planet will move in a better direction.

For more information:

Project website: Tokyo 2020 Forum Online

Contact person: Tokyo Forum Secretariat

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tokyo Forum

05/09/2021 Distribution of a marketing press release, sent by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com