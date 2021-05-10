Investing is not easy





KARACHI:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to promote tourism in Pakistan. According to him, by developing the tourist landscape, Pakistan can earn billions of dollars every year from foreign visitors.

Speaking at Kohsar University’s recent launch at Murree for the production of tourism workforce, he said tourism development has the potential to receive billions of dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI ) every year.

Even though the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 across the world has weakened the outlook for the global tourism industry for the second year in a row in 2021, PM Khan’s optimism about attracting FDI in the tourism industry. tourism in the near future is not moved.

The creation of an exclusive university for the education and training of tourism workers is a laudable step.

However, these are futuristic plans and their success depends on a lot of ifs and buts. At the moment, Pakistan is struggling to attract FDI for various reasons. The country must obviously review the whole range of its foreign investment policy.

In nine months of the current fiscal year, net FDI inflows to Pakistan have already fallen 35.1 percent to $ 1.395 billion, from $ 2.150 billion in the same period a year ago, according to the latest. statistics from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The need to stimulate FDI inflows has increased as experience shows that foreign portfolio investment evaporates in no time.

In fiscal 2018, when interest rates were high, Pakistan attracted as much as $ 2.45 billion in government debt securities, but the following year (when the interest rate tightening interest has ceased), the country experienced a net foreign divestment of $ 1 billion in these securities.

Read: Tourism sector alone can pay off Pakistan’s debts: PM Imran

In FY20 (when interest rates were eased in response to the Covid-19 pandemic), a new net divestment of $ 241 million took place, SBP statistics reveal.

It’s a different story, however, that Pakistan is now busy attracting foreign portfolio investment in government debt securities from overseas Pakistanis through Roshan digital accounts and so far $ 1 billion. entered these accounts.

FDI inflows to Pakistan first crossed the $ 1 billion mark in 2004. Then, they crossed $ 2 billion the following year in 2005, topped $ 4 billion in 2006, and reached the record level of 5.6 billion dollars in 2007. Then they slipped to 5.4 billion dollars in 2008 – the last year of the Musharraf era – and plunged to 2.3 billion dollars in 2009 – the first year of the coalition government led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Since then, FDI inflows into the country have never been able to reach even the $ 3 billion mark and have fluctuated between $ 1 and $ 2.8 billion. In 2012, FDI hit its lowest level in 16 years, around $ 0.9 billion.

Why is this so?

Certainly, certain key determinants such as the level of income abroad, the global crisis and even geopolitical developments remain outside the scope of the efforts of the candidate countries for FDI.

However, countries that aspire to FDI can influence determinants such as a socio-political environment favorable to FDI, policies favorable to FDI, and sufficient and sustainable economic growth necessary to attract foreign investment.

Sadly, Pakistan has failed in all of these areas. Countries that succeed in attracting higher volumes of FDI maintain political stability and control social evils such as intolerance and extremism.

FDI inflows to Vietnam have more than doubled over the past nine years, from $ 8 billion in 2010 to over $ 16 billion in 2019. The country has been steadily increasing year on year.

We know that the socio-political environment in Vietnam has remained much better than in Pakistan throughout the past decade. We also know that Vietnam has pursued much more FDI favorable policies over the past 10 years compared to Pakistan.

The country’s economic growth has varied between 5.25% and 7%. In contrast, Pakistan’s GDP growth between 2010 and 2019 varied between 1.6% and 5.2%.

The point is that once a country’s decision-makers decide to attract increasing volumes of FDI, they must take on the task of meeting the targets in difficult situations and do whatever it takes to achieve it. goals.

This never happens in Pakistan. Our economic policy constantly suffers from short-term goals. Implementation also remains insufficient in all respects – from transparency to the pursuit of efficiency to policy review.

But that must change now, otherwise economic growth will always remain sluggish.

Read more: Pakistan is safe for tourism and business: Japanese envoy

Non-debt inflows

At the end of 2020, Pakistan’s total external debt and liabilities stood at $ 115.7 billion, or 40.5 percent of GDP, according to the latest SBP data.

Such a level of external indebtedness will only continue to grow if the inflows of non-debt-creating currencies are not increased. There are three main sources of non-debt-creating currency inflows. One relates to exports, the other to remittances and the third to FDI.

Export growth is almost zero and must be accelerated. But for the foreseeable future, export growth will play a marginal role in stimulating foreign exchange inflows.

Indeed, the problems in our export sector are structural in nature, our energy sector problems are structural in nature and the problem of labor productivity is also structural. A course correction in all three areas will take many years.

Home remittances are currently increasing rapidly in part due to the crackdown on illegal methods of remittance transfers and in part because overseas Pakistanis have been allowed to use remittances to invest in the country when ‘they are sitting abroad.

Hopefully the growth in remittances will therefore continue for some time. But that alone would not be enough.

At present, all of the remittances are used to finance an almost equal trade deficit. As the economy begins to grow, imports will also increase.

Thus, even higher volumes of remittances in the future would only be sufficient to cover the trade deficit. Therefore, it is necessary to find ways to attract more and more FDI to Pakistan.

The writer is an electronics engineer and is pursuing a master’s degree

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 10, 2021.

