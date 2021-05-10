Ohio Republicans are pressuring Anthony Gonzalez to resign over Trump vote





Ohio GOP calls on U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez to step down for voting to impeach Donald Trump (Read More)

Mayor Frank Jackson isn’t slowing down, eyeing $ 541 million plans to lift all of Cleveland (Read More)

The state sends 60,000 doses of opioid overdose to 23 counties. Here is why Cuyahoga County is among the most (read more)

Ohio Reports Only 794 New Coronavirus Cases: Sunday Update (Read More)

Two men died in a shootout Saturday afternoon in Maple Heights.

Maple Heights Police Investigate Death of Two Men in Daytime Shootings (Read More)

Suspect wanted after shooting dead Lakewood man surrenders himself, police say (Read More)

Grand jury accuses woman of fatally beating man at East Cleveland auto store (Read More)

Man Found Dead on East Cleveland Street, Police Say (Read More)

Cleveland man convicted of attempting to ambush law enforcement officers to steal guns and bulletproof vests (Read more)

North Ridgeville volunteer trainer charged with sex charge involving student, police say (read more)

Family of National Guard Vet Who Killed Suicide in Cuyahoga County Jail Complaints (Read More)

Cleveland Housing Court Warns Tenants Moratorium on Evictions Could End Sooner Than Expected Following Judges’ Ruling (Read More)

Cuyahoga County Seeks To Add $ 10 Million In Rent Relief To Prevent Evictions (Read More)

Purple Heart returned to the family of declared MIA veteran during WWII (Read more)

350 remand inmates will be moved five hours from Cleveland at the end of the federal contract with a private facility (Read more)

NOACA invites the public to comment on the proposed update of the long-term transport plan, which aims for equity (Read more)

Man beaten, killed in car in Cleveland, police say (Read more)

21

Noise protest at the Kirtland Country Club

Concerned locals flocked on rainy Mother’s Day to protest pigeon shooting at Kirtland Country Club (Read more)

Garfield’s historic home set to reopen in Mentor (Read more)

Brook Park plans to create a safe trading area (Read more)

Middleburg Heights seeks grant to offset Southland District planning costs (Read more)

Independence Auto is seeking rezoning for a used car sales location in the city (Read more)

Ohios, only the majority minority congressional district could lose that status during remapping (Read more)

