PM Modi takes stock of the Covid-19 crisis, a strategy in 4 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with key ministers from Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, with the allocation of oxygen and the strategy to get the pandemic high on the agenda, officials familiar with the matter said.

During the telephone conversation, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, urged the Center to increase the states’ oxygen quota. The Punjab has been grappling with an increase in the number of Covid cases and recorded 8,436 cases and 191 deaths on Sunday, bringing its total to 442,125 and 10,506.

Amarinder asked Modi to increase the states total oxygen quota to 300 metric tons (MT) amid an increase in hospitalizations, officials said.

An official statement said that the chief minister informed Modi that the state has a high death rate and that hospitalizations in level 2 and 3 facilities (government and private) have seen a sharp increase over the past three years. weeks, increasing oxygen demand.

The CM informed Modi that from 197 MT on April 22, oxygen demand had increased to 295.5 MT in the state by May 8, with the shortage of O2 tankers making matters worse, the statement said.

The chief minister hoped the Center would take immediate action to supplement the oxygen supply and ensure that vaccine doses were sent as a priority to help the Punjabi government deal effectively with the situation, according to an official statement. The state is set to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 44 from Monday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said that Punjab’s health secretary, Hussan Lal, in a letter to the additional secretary of the Union’s health ministry, noted that although the State has taken several measures to ensure the judicious use of oxygen by hospitals, according to the Opinion of the Government of India, the increasing demand for rescue gas has necessitated an increase in the allowance.

The Prime Minister held a series of discussions with the CM and lieutenant governors across the country to assess the situation on the ground and take stock of states’ requests.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Modi on the state’s Covid situation during their conversation, officials said. They spoke about the Covid-19 situation in the state and provided an update, one of the two officials from the office of chief ministers said.

Karnataka, which remains firmly in the grip of Covid, recorded 47,930 new cases on Sunday.

On May 5, while hearing a public interest dispute, the Karnataka High Court noted that the state’s projected oxygen requirement was 1,471 MT per day as of April 30, 2021, when the Center had agreed to reduce it from 862 MT to only 962 MT per day. The High Court then ordered the government of Karnataka to submit representation to the Union government while ordering that until such representation is considered, the Center will provide 1,200 tons of oxygen per day to the State. The Center challenged this order in the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court dismissed its plea on May 7.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who received criticism from health experts after the state held the mahakumbh amid the pandemic, said he had informed the prime minister of the Covid situation in the state. Uttarakhand recorded 5,890 new infections and 180 deaths on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested an update on the Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I informed him of the current situation, Rawat said in a tweet.

Until late Sunday, the office of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not release a statement on the issues discussed between the prime minister and Kumar during the pandemic phone conversation.

The Prime Minister had discussed with the CM the Covid situation in the state. There have been discussions about it, a senior official said, wishing to remain anonymous.

The chief secretary to the chief minister, Deepak Kumar, did not comment on the meeting or on the issues discussed.

However, in a series of tweets later on Sunday, the CM urged people to come together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by adopting appropriate behavior and extending its support for the government. He also thanked the frontline workers for patiently working hard in this time of the pandemic. The state recorded 11,259 new infections and 67 deaths on Sunday.