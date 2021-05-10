MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gives way to Lin Wood at SC Bikers For Trump Mother’s Day Palmetto Politics event





Mike Lindell, CEO of MOUNT PLEASANT MyPillow and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, gathered a crowd on Mother’s Day for Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who is preparing a long-term bid to lead Carolina’s GOP. South.

Wood and Lindell’s appearance was curated by Chris Cox of Bikers For Trump. In an attempt to attract a crowd for the May 9 event, the group handed out 250 of Lindell’s signature pillows and held a raffle for a queen-size pillow-top mattress.

“What better way to say hello to our moms than to get a good night’s sleep?” Cox asked the crowd before introducing Lindell and Wood to the stage.

The advertising worked. Hundreds of people showed up at the rally on Coleman Boulevard and brought with them signs that read “Win ​​With Lin”.

The motorcycles were decorated with American flags and there were souvenir journals with a front page that read “Trump Wins”.

Overall, the event showcased Wood’s attempt to rally support for his GOP leadership bid using fringe celebrities like Lindell. Notably, some in the crowd were unaware that Wood was running for SC GOP chairman and few attendees were delegates to the state’s Republican Party convention on May 15.

Wood faces current party chairman Drew McKissick in election; McKissick and his supporters believe they got the delegates he needs for another term.

Lindell spoke for more than an hour about his rise to fortune, his influence over Trump, and his self-produced documentary which he says features widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Eventually, Lindell was cut by Cox so that Wood could be brought on stage. The CEO of MyPillow then approved the pro-Trump attorney’s offer against McKissick.

“We have to bring in people who support the people, who support our back,” Lindell said to the cheers of the crowd.

Wood announced in March that he had moved from Georgia to South Carolina and would run against McKissick.

Lin Wood addresses the crowd gathered at the Bikers for Trump event in Mount Pleasant on May 9, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford / Staff

Grace Beahm Alford [email protected]

Some of the mothers who spent their special day with a biker crowd said they liked what they heard.

“I would love to see a debate (McKissick and Wood),” said Allison Isaac of Mount Pleasant. “Columbia and Washington, DC are corrupt as hell and I think Lin Wood is a speaker of truth, which we have never had in politics.”

Anna Gernt, a mother from Charleston, said she believed Lindell and Wood had the “right attitude” needed for the party.

Patricia Beverly Cox The mother of Chris Cox, founder of Bikers For Trump, said she was grateful to see someone shaking up the GOP establishment.

“Mr. Wood feels like if he can bring out the issues, it’s a win, whether he wins or loses in the end,” she said.

Contact Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter.

