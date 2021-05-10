PML-N dares government to release evidence of corruption – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposition criticized ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for making allegations of corruption against opposition leaders without providing evidence for the past three years .

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah, told a press conference on Sunday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) itself confessed during legal proceedings that Shehbaz Sharif did not ‘had accepted bribes in any development project.

Different ministers launch all kinds of allegations against Shehbaz Sharif on a daily basis, although court verdicts are against him. Even the NAB said in court that the opposition leader did not commit any corruption, while there is no evidence that Shehbaz committed money laundering, Abbasi said.

He challenged the government to make public the evidence it claims to have against the PML-N leadership.

Says the NAB itself admitted that Shehbaz did not receive bribes

Mr Abbasi regretted that the opposition leader remained behind bars for more than a year and a half under allegations that have never been proven.

Without naming the names, he said that a minister should tell people the reasons for the notoriety of his father, grandfather and stepfather (of ministers).

Mr. Iqbal lamented that the PTI has been assassinating the character of PML-N leaders for three years while Shehbaz Sharif’s performance as chief minister has been hailed inside and outside the country.

Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan a sadist, the PML-N chief said the prime minister would take comfort when he saw Mr. Sharif traveling in an armored car during court appearances, while secret cameras were also installed in the cell. of the opposition leader.

He said the prime minister’s special assistant, Shehzad Akbar, had contempt of court by criticizing the Lahore High Court in the Shehbaz Sharif case.

He said the PTI’s foreign funding dossier was a bombshell for the ruling party as it contained evidence of multibillion rupee money laundering by Imran Khan.

Rana Sana said the blame drama has been put on a fan and will soon blow its last.

He said that no one could bar Shehbaz Sharif from traveling abroad as the LHC had authorized the opposition leader to do so after finding that the NAB could not produce any evidence of corruption, bribes. -wine or money laundering against him.

Posted in Dawn on May 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos