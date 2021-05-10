Xi shows way out of global climate crisis

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Leaders Climate Summit via video link and delivers an important speech titled “For Man and Nature: Building a Community of Life Together” in Beijing , April 22, 2021. (Photo / Xinhua)

Political wisdom embodied in the call to build a community of life for man and nature

Through a series of powerful political protests led by President Xi Jinping over the past month, China has shown its increased commitment and ambition to better tackle climate change and preserve the environment.

In particular, China’s new political wisdom for dealing with thorny environmental issues is embodied in Xi’s recent appeal to the world to build a living community for man and nature.

All of these newly unveiled political ideas mark the evolution of China’s theory, vision and great sense of duty as a great developing country in the post-pandemic era when it pursues justice and equality in the environmental agenda and speaks on behalf of other developing countries, experts and officials said. .

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dampened hopes for economic growth around the world as climate change, biodiversity loss and desertification worsen.

The United Nations Environment Program warned late last month that the “three global crises” of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are mutually reinforcing and causing further damage to the environment and to the health of mankind.

Meanwhile, the past 30 days have witnessed a busy calendar of China’s engagement in the global environment and climate change agenda.

On April 15 and 16, China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua and the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry met in Shanghai.

Next, Xi engaged in a video summit on April 16 with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on topics such as cooperation to tackle climate change, and he said eliminating the gas greenhouse effect should not be a bargaining chip for geopolitics, a target for attacking other countries or an excuse for trade barriers.

On April 18, Washington and Beijing released a joint statement on managing climate change.

Speaking via video link at the Leaders’ Climate Summit on April 22, Xi proposed the concept of a community of life for man and nature.

Xi called for countries to engage in six areas: harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism and the principle of common responsibilities but differentiated.

Xu Huaqing, director general of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, said the six areas Xi named are based on China’s successful environmental practices as well as the country’s vision for environmental issues. of global climate governance, and that they constitute a “China solution” to build a global ecological response.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Research and Business Center, said Xi’s speech played a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The international community should stick to multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibility when dealing with issues related to climate change, he told Xinhua News Agency.

On April 30, Xi, who is also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chaired a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on the progress of building an ecological response, and he said economic policy planning must align with the need to cap carbon emissions and pursue sustainable growth.

Xi’s comments show that “China not only honors its national strategy of actively combating climate change and promoting green development and low-carbon transformation, but it is also constantly helping and supporting others. developing countries within the limits of its capabilities in these areas, ”said Wang Jinnan. , chief engineer of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning.

Yoav Yair, dean of the School of Sustainability at Israel’s Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, said what China has already done to beat climate change is impressive, as the country “examines all the options available to reduce emissions of carbon, and they “make good progress”.

China is “making a huge effort in renewable energy,” and environmental legislation in China has “been very effective and has shown significant improvement in air quality in major cities,” Yair told Xinhua. .

At a recent event in Beijing celebrating China’s aid to other countries for more than 70 years, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China is determined to help countries that are assisted in building an environmentally friendly society and saving resources, as well as in building community. of life for man and nature.

China will also carry out in-depth cooperation projects on new energies, environmental protection and climate change management, share its experiences in green development and jointly build a green silk road, he said. he declares.

“When it comes to climate change, the actions of some countries do not take into account the future of all mankind, as they seek their own short-term interests and act mainly for political reasons,” said Su Xiaohui. , deputy director of the Department of American Studies at the Chinese Institute of International Studies.

“It will be very difficult to form a joint force if there are no globally recognized guiding ideas and the direction of the joint efforts is not clear,” Su added.

From a broader perspective of its environmental policy agenda, China, led by Xi, is on the way to creating a series of new and inspiring initiatives to make the planet greener.

In September, Xi first announced that China would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 during the general debate at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the Climate Ambition summit in December, Xi announced other commitments for 2030, such as the goal that China will reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels. .

In October, China will host the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity with the aim of improving global governance of biodiversity.



