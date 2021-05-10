South’s Moon hopes to revive North Korean diplomacy with Biden





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The South Korean leader said on Monday that hell was using his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push for a revival of diplomacy with North Korea, saying Biden favored a diplomatic approach and progressive to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The White House recently said officials had completed a review of North Korea’s policy and suggested the Biden administration would seek common ground between Donald Trump’s big deal and Barack Obama’s strategic patience approaches. in order to curb the nuclear ambitions of the North.

In a nationally televised press conference, President Moon Jae-in said he welcomed the policy direction of the Biden administration in North Korea, which he said had was finalized after consultations with South Korea. Moon said that Bidens’ policy in North Korea is aimed at achieving complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy with a flexible, gradual and practical approach.

The Biden administration has not disclosed details of its review of North Korea’s policy. But administration officials have signaled that they are trying to prepare the ground for incremental progress, in which steps of denuclearization by the North will be accompanied by corresponding actions, including sanctions relief, rather than a pressure to Trump for an immediate and comprehensive deal through a leader. -at the top of the leader.

Moon said that when he meets Biden for their first summit talks in Washington on May 21, Hell will try to strengthen the bilateral military alliance, strengthen political coordination on North Korea and find ways to resume. the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang and between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Moon, whose only five-year term is due to end next May, said all hell is focused on establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula during his last year in office.

I won’t be pressed for time or become impatient for the rest of my term. However, if there is an opportunity to restart the peace clock and move the Korean Peninsula peace process forward, I will do whatever I can, Moon said. I can’t wait for North Korea to respond positively.

Moon, who advocates for greater reconciliation with North Korea, once shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to facilitate now dormant nuclear diplomacy between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump. Inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation programs have also flourished.

But Kim-Trump diplomacy ultimately collapsed during their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019 due to wrangling over U.S. sanctions against North Korea. Pyongyang subsequently suspended communications with Seoul and ended all major joint cooperation programs.

Kims’ government has not made an official response to the Biden administration’s review of North Korean policy. But his Foreign Office last week warned Washington of a very serious situation while criticizing Biden for calling North Korea’s nuclear program a serious security threat in his speech to Congress.

In January, Kim said the fate of North Korea’s ties with the United States would depend on whether Washington abandons what it sees as a policy hostile to Pyongyang. North Korea has long wanted the United States to lift sanctions against it and provide a security guarantee.

