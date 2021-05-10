Pro-independence parties win majority in UK electionExBulletin

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

A significant victory for those in Scotland who may want to break with the UK. The separatist parties won a majority in the Scottish parliamentary elections. The Scottish National Party, which won almost half of the seats, has said it will call for a referendum on Scottish independence. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes such a vote, paving the way for a potential battle over Scotland’s future. NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt just returned from covering the election there, and he’s joining us now. Hello.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hi. Hello, Lulu.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So, Frank, explain the results to us and what they mean.

LANGFITT: Of course. The Scottish National Party dominates Scottish politics, Lulu. They won a resounding victory, but they lost only one seat before the majority. The Green Party also supports independence. They won eight seats. So there is clearly a majority for independence in Parliament now. Last night Nicola Sturgeon – she’s the first minister of Scotland, and she leads the Scottish Nationals – she was quite defiant.

PRIME MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON: It is the will of the country. And given that result, there is simply no democratic justification for Boris Johnson or indeed anyone seeking to block the right of the Scottish people to choose their own future.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Boris Johnson is against a referendum. Considering that this one delivered Brexit, something that it has always embraced, what is its argument against?

LANGFITT: Well, he’s saying that in the current context – and he’s talking about the pandemic and the economy here – that it’s, I quote, “irresponsible and reckless” and that he has to get through this very difficult time at the end of the day. UK before you even think about this. Well, Nicola Sturgeon agrees with him. And what would happen is that she would have to present a bill for a referendum in the Scottish Parliament. It would certainly pass, but it would not be legal unless the UK Parliament approves it. And Johnson could challenge that in court. And we’re talking a little bit further here – maybe next year, next year. This is a tricky thing for Johnson because if he is seen as trying to block Scotland’s democratic wishes, it will only strengthen support for independence. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make history as the Prime Minister who actually presided over the break-up of the UK.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Indeed. Frank, the Scots, however, held an independence referendum – we have to remember that – in 2014. I believe 55% voted against. I mean, it didn’t pass.

LANGFITT: Yeah.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So why are we seeing this problem again so soon?

LANGFITT: Yeah, that’s interesting. When you go back to 2014, it was presented as a one-time referendum. Some Scots voted against independence at the time because they believed it was the only way to stay in the EU. Then Boris Johnson led the successful Brexit campaign you were just referring to. The Scots, who voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU – some of them felt very betrayed by this. And they want the chance to vote again to actually leave the UK and then hopefully join the EU, which of course would be difficult and take a long time.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Do you have any idea how another referendum would play out given the results of this election?

LANGFITT: Yeah. It’s very difficult to say! Right now I think it’s roughly 50/50 in the country. That – so it would be very risky for Nicola Sturgeon or Boris Johnson to get into this area right now. And part of that is there’s just a lot of Crisis Fatigue all over the country. Everyone wants to get through the economic situation, through the pandemic. And, of course, timing is everything in politics. So I think Sturgeon wants to be clear that she might actually win before she wants to attempt to hold a referendum.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Beyond the United Kingdom, what are the stakes here?

LANGFITT: I think they’re really big. The United Kingdom is a really important ally of the United States. Brexit, as you know and we’ve covered, has created several years of political chaos here. Scottish independence would also suck a lot of energy from the UK – forcing the country to look inward again. And it comes at a time when the US, UK, and the West are very challenged, especially by an authoritarian China, a more assertive Russia. And a fractured UK would only work to their advantage.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It’s Frank Langfitt from NPR. Thank you so much.

LANGFITT: Great to talk, Lulu.

