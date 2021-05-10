PTI attacks Sindh government performance and demands imposition of governor’s government – Pakistan





KARACHI: Pakistan’s city chapter Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday criticized the performance of the Pakistan People’s Party government and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and called for the imposition of governors’ power over the province for a period of six months.

Speaking at a press conference at Insaf House headquarters, PTI-Karachi Chairman MPA Khurram Sher Zaman warned that if the PPP did not bring change to Sindh, we would work on the how the change can be made.

He said that since the PPP government of Sindh has failed on all fronts, we ask the prime minister to think of the people of Sindh … The PPP exploits the people of the province.

He said the rule of governors should be imposed for six months on Sindh and the PTI will show them working for those six months.

18th amendment banning the issuance of health cards in Sindh

Accompanied by other senior party leaders, he said the province faced serious damage due to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, as the only person to benefit from this legislation was former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that the lives of the people of Sindh had become worse during the 13-year rule of the PPP.

CM deletion request

He said CM Shah, in his pre-budget speech to the Sindh Assembly, was not speaking for the betterment of the people or for water, education and health.

He said Mr. Shah was a failed chief minister of the province and that we are calling for his removal from office.

We were waiting for the chief minister to present a proposal to the House. Murad Ali Shah didn’t say anything about the orange line, just said they would lead it before the green line [bus rapid transit scheme]. There is no transportation for the people of Karachi. We were waiting for a word on the allocation of land to build cemeteries. We waited for Murad Ali Shah to tell us where the development budget was spent, he said.

His tirade against the CM continued when he called Mr. Shah a blue-eyed Mr. Zardari and said he remained silent on the issues of street crimes, public order, corruption and the granting of posts to officers contaminated by NAB.

Criticizing Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, who is the aunt of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Mr Sher Zaman said it seemed no one was ready to question his performance but the PTI would not remain silent.

He said the CM did not have plans for the hospitals, which were run by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

He said CM Shah spent 45 minutes criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan from the home floor. Murad Ali Shah sees nothing good in Imran Khan despite the fact that the country’s system has improved and the whole world is praising him, he said.

He claimed the prime minister’s popularity was on the rise. Health cards are being issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab today, but we are powerless because of the 18th Amendment. The provincial government does not allow residents of Sindh to obtain health cards, he said.

Ali Zaidi receives a blow from Covid-19

On Sunday, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi of the PTI went to Khalaqdina Hall to receive his first Covid-19 punch.

He also inspected the arrangements for the public and exchanged views with those who came to get vaccinated.

He said the Sindh government, like other provinces, should purchase vaccines directly because the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has not placed any restrictions on the provinces in this regard.

Posted in Dawn on May 10, 2021

