China’s naval power threatens the national security of the Americas, does anyone really care?

In the first four months of 2021, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has demonstrated its continued efforts and growing ability to dominate the high seas of the western Pacific, and in so doing, deny the power and influence of the navy. American. This shift in the balance of naval power has not only destabilized the region, but threatens the safety and security of the average American.

On a single day, April 23, 2021, the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PRC, self-proclaimed PRC Navythe coxswain Xi Jinping oversaw the commissioning of three new Liberation Army navy fighters. of the People (PLAN): two warships and a submarine at its naval base in Hainan. Isle.

As noted by the PLA Daily, the ceremony featured three firsts: the first time that China’s Commander-in-Chief has conferred flags on three large ships at the same time; the first time that the PLA Navy commissioned three ships at the same time on the same day; and the first time, three surface ships and submarines were commissioned in the same naval fleet.

The three commanded naval fighters, the Dalian, Hainan, and Changzheng 18, each increase PLAN’s combat capabilities in unique ways.

The 12,000-ton Chinese Naval Ship (CNS) Dalian (105 hull), a Type 055 Renhai-class guided missile cruiser, is today the most powerful cruiser on the planet with 112 vertical launch cells for anti-missiles. -ships and land attack. . The Dalian is the third Renhai-class ship and the first ordered from the South Sea Fleetfive five more are in different stages of production and will likely all be in service by 2025. Type 055 cruisers are the shotgun escorts for the strike of the new aircraft carrier of the PLAN. groups (CSG) and expeditionary strike groups.

Interestingly, Xi also ordered the 35,000-40,000 ton CNS Hainan (Hull 31), a Type 075 Amphibious Assault Ship (LHD) similar to the US Navys Wasp-class LHD. The Type 075 LHD PLANs will be combined with the 25,000 ton Type 071 amphibious transport dock, and escorted by Type 055 cruisers, to form the core of the PLAN Expeditionary Strike Groups designed for an island seizure mission against Taiwan and ‘other island targets. .

Finally, Xi commissioned the fourth Jin-type 094 nuclear-powered ballistic missile (SSBN) submarine, the Changzheng 18 (hull 421). Armed with 12 JL-2 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), while on patrol in the waters of the Western Pacific Ocean, the Changzheng 18 will provide the Chinese Communist Party with nuclear strike capability against America. Six Jin-class SSBNs are expected in total, followed by the most recent SSBN PLAN, Type 096, which will be equipped with at least 12 JL-3 ICBMs that will have a range of over 6,200 miles and will be fitted with several, independent re-entry.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Great Wall 236 submarine, portrayed by Chinese state media as a new type of conventional submarine, participates in a naval parade for commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, April 23, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein / AFP via Getty Images)

As noted by Nicholas J. Myers, President of the War vs Peace Foundation, these three ships are the 12th, 13th and 14th ships commanded by PLAN in calendar year 2021, compared to just one for the US Navy. (USS Oakland LCS 24) for the same period. Yes, 14 to 1, and the US is only expected to commission seven ships for the whole of 2021, half of what the PLAN has already launched.

This scheme of the PLAN producing and commissioning the US Navy has been going on for about ten years. That’s why last year, for the first time ever, the US Department of Defense recognized PLAN as the largest navy on the planet. Based on all the evidence, the gap between the size of the PLAN and the U.S. Navy is expected to continue to widen over the next two decades, at which time the PLAN’s size will be around 550 warships and under. -marines.

Washington experts like to dismiss the importance of counting the number of warships and submarines. But what the commissioning of April 23 clearly demonstrates is that the PRC not only makes more hulls, it also outperforms the US Navy in the tonnage (size) of its ships, as well as the number of hulls. arguably the most important combat force missiles when it comes to pure naval power.

In addition to increasing the number of its ships, the PLAN has also been very busy operating its warships at sea. For example, in early April, for the first time in its history, the PLAN sent a CSG of six ships. in the South China Sea. Led by its first operational aircraft carrier, Liaoning, the deployment was also the first time that a Type 055 cruiser escorted a PLAN aircraft carrier. Prior to heading for the South China Sea, the Liaoning CSG was operating off the east coast of Taiwan, providing another example of the level of effort the PLA will use against Taiwan in an invasion scenario.

Interestingly, following Liaoning CSG operations off Taiwan and in the South China Sea, PLAN’s second aircraft carrier, Shandong, was also deployed with its aircraft carrier strike group in the China Sea. southern. This consecutive deployment of PLAN aircraft carrier strike groups to the South China Sea demonstrates PLAN’s commitment and ability to dominate the waters of the First Island Chain and thereby drive out the US Navy and reduce confidence. regions in the United States.

There have been other demonstrations of PLAN power in the first four months of 2021. For example, Type 022 rapid attack patrol boats chasing Filipino journalists from their own waters and amphibious assault exercises across the Taiwan Strait. Given the very public increase in the commissioning, capabilities and operations of the PLAN, what is most difficult to understand is the lack of urgency in Washington to fill this growing gap in naval power.

Despite two decades of modernizing the PLAN, U.S. Navy leaders are once again debating what it means for the United States to be a maritime nation, the role of seapower in U.S. national security, and the type of necessary force structure. As the debates continue and the PLAN continues to grow, one wonders if anyone in Washington DC really cares?

Military aircraft including F / A-18 fighter jets are seen parked on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson, on US NavyThe nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier anchored off Danang on March 5, 2018 (Linh Pham / AFP via Getty Images)

If everything is infrastructure, as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (DN.Y.) said, will the US Navy get a share of the trillions of dollars offered by this current administration? Otherwise, it is quite possible that the PLAN, and not the US Navy, will rule the seven seas soon.

Jim Fanell, former US Navy Captain, is currently a Government Fellow at the Geneva Center for Security Policy in Switzerland and former Director of Intelligence and Information Operations for the US Pacific Fleet. His nearly 30-year career as a Naval Intelligence Officer spanned an unprecedented series of afloat and ashore assignments across the Indo-Pacific, specializing in the Navy of the People’s Republic of China and its operations. A recognized international speaker and accomplished writer, Fanell is also the creator and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Red Star Rising / Risen forum.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.