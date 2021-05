Subramanian Swamy’s most scathing attack on Modi’s supporters

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy launched the most scathing attack to date against supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he mockingly dubbed ‘andhbhakts (blind disciples) and gandhbhakts (smelly disciples) in the past. Speaking to Twitter, Swamy wrote: “Most fake identity Twitter users and porn broadcasters will remind historians of Hitler’s assault soldiers and Russian disinformation agents against political opponents and members of their own. family. It is run by self-proclaimed Chhaya de Modi and porn seller. This is not the first time that Swamy has targeted Prime Minister Modi’s supporters with his brutal mockery. Critic of the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the current pandemic, Swamy previously blamed the BJP’s IT cell for launching a harassment campaign against him. Last year, the outspoken parliamentarian from the BJP launched an extraordinary attack on his own party by calling his IT cell a thug while he pointed out the head of the saffron parties’ IT cell, Amit Malviya, for orchestrating an attack in line against him. More recently, he had asked supporters of Prime Minister Modi using derogatory terms whether their leader should be held responsible for the alarming situation due to the deadly pandemic. He said: “When the coronavirus pandemic cases were 100,000 per day in mid-April 2020 and fell to 10,000 in November. to whom were Andhbhakts and Gandhbahkts attributed? Now have the cases gone up to 100,000 again? So who is going to claim the credit now? “ On Sunday, Swamy said the Indian government now had to ‘deal with a war situation on three fronts: economy, China, coronavirus pandemic’. Last week, the seasoned politician said the prime minister’s office was useless in the current pandemic by urging Prime Minister Modi to hand over to his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari the responsibility of handling the current pandemic. According to Swamy, Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan was a polite man and he was not allowed to operate freely.

