Bill Barr threatened to resign following Trump’s attempts to fire Chris Wray





Attorney General Bill Barr threatened to resign last spring when Trump tried to fire FBI Director Chris Wray, Insider has learned. Trump has publicly expressed his displeasure with Wray, who has at times contradicted the president’s claims. Wray was not fired and was able to retain his role under the Biden administration. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Last spring, as President Donald Trump considered sacking FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Bill Barr threatened to resign in protest, a person briefed on the proceedings told Insider.

The person said Barr went to the White House for a meeting and was introduced to Bill Evanina, a senior Trump administration counterintelligence official who had previously worked for the FBI. When Barr realized that Evanina was being offered to replace Wray, he left the room.

When told of the plot, Barr threatened to resign in protest, according to the person briefed on the proceedings.

He’s the closest Wray, who kept his post under the Biden administration, who was never fired during Trump’s tenure, the person briefed on the matter said.

Trump had expressed his displeasure with Wray, whom he appointed to head the office after his dismissal of James Comey in 2017, prompting Special Advocate Robert Mueller to investigate whether Trump had sought to obstruct the investigation into Russia.

Wray’s statements about antifa, electoral fraud and Russia’s electoral interference efforts often put him at odds with Trump, who has publicly expressed frustration with his FBI director.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Trump pressured Wray to tackle the potential for widespread voter fraud, although Wray disputed that it was an endemic problem. In September 2020, Wray said Russia was meddling in the election to “divide” and “denigrate” presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Trump continued to downplay Russia’s efforts.

In October, reports said Trump was considering sacking Wray after the election, although that never happened. When President Joe Biden took office, administration officials said he had no intention of sacking Wray. Before Trump, it was the norm for FBI directors to serve their full 10-year tenure.

