Bilawal calls on PM Imran to ‘reveal reasons’ for $ 3 billion repayment to KSA





KARACHI:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to reveal the reasons for repaying $ 3 billion to Saudi Arabia.

“Imran Khan has traveled the world with a bowl of begging. Without a doubt, you are experienced in asking for charity, but countries are not run by charity,” Bilawal said in a statement released today. .

He added that “Imran Khan borrowed from China to repay a $ 3 billion loan to Saudi Arabia. The prime minister should reveal to the nation why he repaid the money to the kingdom.”

The PPP chairman observed that “every Pakistani is paying a horrible price for Imran Khan’s tsunami of change.”

Read Amnesty programs for elites and food charities for the poor will not work: Bilawal

“Flawed economic policies have made the life of an ordinary citizen miserable,” he said, adding that “if your borrowed money continues to be wasted on corruption, the public will continue to be repressed by inflation “.

Each Pakistani, Bilawal added, is nearly 0.2 million rupees in debt, while paying the price for Imran Khan’s ineligibility.

“The government is not even able to repay billions in unpaid dues to China due to the circular debt crisis.”

Bilawal added that “investors and foreign governments are reluctant to make investments during Imran Khan’s rule.”

“The reluctance of the Chinese government to release 6 billion dollars for the ML-I railway is a reflection of its lack of confidence in the PTI government,” he said.

Bilawal censored the prime minister on Sunday, saying the country was witnessing economic destruction due to the latter’s “anti-popular ideology”.

Read more Bilawal criticizes Prime Minister Imran over review of IMF deal

“Mr. Prime Minister, you accused the corruption of the situation in Pakistan, [look how] the country has been destroyed economically because of your anti-popular ideology, ”Bilawal said in a statement.

“You have amnesty plans for the elites and food charities for the poor. It won’t work.” added the president of the PPP.

According to the head of the PPP, “With a 30 percent increase in the ratio, 85 million Pakistanis are on the brink of poverty.”

He claimed that “15 to 20 people kill themselves every day because of the situation, while the drugs have become 100% more expensive. The poor have no one to look up to ”.

